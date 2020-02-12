MUSIC Civic Chorale
The Johnson City Civic Chorale will present a concert on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 105 South Boone Street, Johnson City. The concert, entitled “The Best of the Civic Chorale,” will feature pieces selected by the choir as their favorites from the last three years. For additional information, visit the Chorale website at www.thecivicchorale.org.
THEATER & DANCE Russian National Ballet Performs “The Sleeping Beauty”
The Niswonger Performing Arts Center welcomes back the esteemed Russian National Ballet as they bring the timeless tradition of Classical Russian ballet to the stage with “The Sleeping Beauty” on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. Orchestra level tickets are $35, Mezzanine seats are $30 and Balcony tickets are $25. Tickets may be purchased online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by calling 423-638-1679.
Young Frankenstein
Young Frankenstein will be performed in the Behan Arena Theater of Tusculum University on Feb. 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m.; and Feb. 23 and March 1 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for anyone 15-59 and $12 for anyone 60 and older. Due to mature content, the performances are not recommended for children younger than 15.
EVENTS Community Valentine’s Contra Dance
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will hold a Community Valentine’s Contra Dance on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone Street. “Boom Chuck” from Asheville will play with caller Charlotte Crittenden from Brasstown, North Carolina. A class for beginners will be held at 7 p.m. For more information, contact David Wiley at 423-534-8879 or visit www.historicjonesboroughdancesociety.org on the web and on Facebook.
Free Landscaping Lecture
Horticulturist and garden writer Hugh Conlon will showcase “The Best Conifers for TN/VA Gardens” on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. The event will be held at BrightRidge, formerly Johnson City Power Board, located at 2600 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City. The public is invited to this free lecture sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society. For more information phone 423-348-6572 or email sapsinfo@embarqmail.com.
Medieval Faire
The 6th Tennessee Medieval Faire is seeking professional performers, costumed street characters, and period-related vendors. Professional comedy, dance, and acoustic musical stage acts are encouraged to audition by February 22, by emailing performance details and video links to DarkhorseLLC@comcast.net. Auditions for street characters will be held on Saturdays, Feb. 8, 15, and 22, from 2-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.TMFaire.com, follow the Tennessee Medieval Faire on Facebook, or call 865-376-0319.
Maple Syrup Festival at Tipton-Haynes
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will host its 17th Annual Maple Syrup Festival and Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arrive early for breakfast before helping volunteers boil the sap into maple syrup. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children twelve and under. Children 3 and under are free. Breakfast is $2 extra for everyone. Genuine maple syrup will also be for sale.
Mason House Gallery
The Greeneville Arts Council and The General Morgan Inn are hosting “Colorful Landscapes,” an exhibit featuring the vibrant and colorful artwork of Amy Saxonmeyer, in the Mason House Gallery through the month of February.
“100 Years of Voting” Women with Vision See 20-20
“100 Years of Voting” Women with Vision See 20-20 will take place on Friday, March 6, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Greeneville Greene County History Museum, 100 West McKee St. Tickets, which are $50 per person, are available at the Catalyst Coffee Company and the Greeneville Greene County History Museum. For additional information please call: 423-636-1558 or check out www.greenevillegreenecountyhistorymuseum.com.
Girl Scouts’ Cookie Creations Fundraiser
The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will host Cookie Creations on Feb. 13, at the Blackthorn Club, 1501 Ridges Club Dr., in Jonesborough, TN, 37659, from 6-9 p.m. This adult evening of food and fun features sweet and savory cookie-inspired dishes paired with beer from Johnson City Brewing Company and Tennessee Hills Distillery, and music by Bottle the Ocean. Tickets can be purchased at www.girlscoutcsa.org/CookieCreations for $75. Email philanthropy@girlscoutcsa.org or call 1-800-474-1912, ext. 2007 for more information.
CSA Fair
The regional Community Supported Agriculture Fair is set for Feb. 29, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. CSA farms from all across the region that serve the Tri-Cities and surrounding counties are encouraged to register. The CSA Fair is open to the public.
Contra Dancing
Join the Historic Jonesborough Dance Society for contra dancing on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St. Admission for the dance is $7 for adults and $5 for full time students and children. A beginner’s lesson is offered at 7 p.m. The dance runs from 7:30-10:30 p.m. with a waltz and Klondike Bar break at 9 p.m.
Spring Train Excursion
On Saturday, March 28, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor its Spring Excursion – a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad through western North Carolina from Dillsboro through Bryson City and the Nantahala Gorge. Tickets and pre-purchased meals may be ordered online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the EXCURSIONS link. For more information go to www.wataugavalleynrhs.org, or email wataugavalley@gmail.com.