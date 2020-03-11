MUSIC Symphony of the Mountains
Symphony of the Mountains, under the direction of Music Director Cornelia Laemmli Orth, presents its final symphony concert of the 2019 -2020 season with a “Happy Birthday Beethoven Celebration” on Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center. Adult tickets are $30, students and children are admitted free. Call the Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit www.SymphonyoftheMountains.org for tickets.
THEATER & DANCE ”Menopause The Musical”
Bring your girlfriends to see Menopause The Musical®, Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for orchestra level seating are $40, $35 for mezzanine level and $30 for balcony seats. Tickets may be purchased online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by calling 423-638-1679.
“The Importance of Being Earnest”
The Greeneville Theatre Guild presents Oscar Wilde’s best-loved comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” on March 13, 14, 20, and 21 at 7 p.m. and March 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors (65+), students, and children and are available on the GTG website, www.greenevilletheatreguild.org. They will also be available at the door.
”Shrek The Musical”
“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek ...” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero. Shrek The Musical will run from March 5-22 at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre. Please check the ticketing site or call the number below for the days and times. Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. An interpreter will be provided for the deaf on Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for these select seats must be purchased by Feb 29. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
EVENTS African Folktales
The public is invited to a free performance of African Folktales at 7 p.m., Friday, March 13, at the St. James Episcopal Church, 107 W Church St, in downtown Greeneville. A reception will be held following the performance. African Folktales is a 45-minute production that brings to life the vastness of the African landscape and a variety of clever animals. Join Akili and Jabari, two talented African griots (story tellers), as they share these exciting tales. For more information, call (423) 639-3711 ext.2.
”All The World’s A Song: Shakespeare In Jazz”
Acts, Arts, Academia Presents Daniel Kelly’s “All the World’s a Song: Shakespeare in Jazz,” on Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m. at the Annie Hogan Byrd Theatre of Tusculum University. The show has been described as “…an engaging, participatory celebration.” Tickets are $15, $12 and $5. For more information, call 423-798-1620 or email jhollowell@tusculum.edu.
Arts, Acts, Academia/Cicero Lecture Series
The Acts, Arts, Academia/Cicero Lecture Series Presents “Themes of Renewal, Restoration, and Rebirth in the Renaissance and Reformation” with Dr. Joel Van Amberg on Tuesday, April 7, at 7 p.m. in the Meen Center Lecture Hall of Tusculum University. Tickets are $10 and $5. For more information call 423-798-1620 or email jhollowell@tusculum.edu.
Contra Dance
Join the Historic Jonesborough Dance Society for contra dancing on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St. Admission for the dance is $7 for adults and $5 for full time students and children. A beginner’s lesson is offered at 7 p.m. The dance runs from 7:30-10:30 p.m. with a waltz and Klondike Bar break at 9 p.m.