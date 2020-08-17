THEATRE
JRT: “Dearly Departed”
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre presents “Dearly Departed” Sept. 3-20. Laugh with the colorful and dysfunctional Turpin clan — a family of eccentrics from the Baptist backwoods of the Bible Belt — as amidst the chaos of a family crisis, they turn for comfort to their equally eccentric friends and neighbors, who manage to pull together and help each other through their hours of need. Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. Call 423.753.1010 or go to jonesboroughtheatre.com. to purchase tickets.
EVENTS
Eliza Coral Exhibit
Artist Eliza Coral's distinctive renderings of animals will be featured by the Greeneville Arts Council during the month of August. For the safety of our patrons and our artists, the Mason House Gallery exhibits will be presented on the Greeneville Arts Council website until further notice. Everyone is welcome to view and enjoy the monthly exhibits at greenevilleartscouncil.org.
CANCELED: Tennessee Medieval Faire
The Tennessee Medieval Faire has been cancelled for 2020 due to the global pandemic. Festival producers, Lars and Barrie Paulson of Darkhorse Entertainment, LLC, hope to continue hosting their annual Tennessee Medieval Faire and Tennessee Pirate Fest in the spring and fall of 2021. These events are family-friendly outdoor interactive costumed themed festivals with the slogans “Live the Age of Chivalry” and “Get Yer Pirate On.” The festivals have numerous professional stage shows, street characters, crafts, food, games and activities.
For festival updates, please visit their website www.TMFaire.com or like and follow them on Facebook www.facebook.com/tennesseemedievalfaire and https://www.facebook.com/Tennesseepiratefest/.
CANCELED: Bristol Rhythm & Roots 2020
Bristol Rhythm & Roots 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ticket holders should visit the event website for more information and to view their options.
Arts And Crafts Classes
Washington College Academy offers a variety of classes in basketry, blacksmithing, clay, cosplay costuming, drawing, metals, painting, mixed media, textiles, wood, art exploration and special topics. The minimum age for participants is 16 yrs. or older, unless otherwise specified. Visit www.wca1780.org to find out more information about each class and to register. Call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151 for more information.