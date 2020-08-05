MUSIC Lyrics On The Lawn
The final Lyrics on the Lawn concert will take place Thursday evening at the Dickson-Williams Mansion, located at 108 North Irish Street. For more information regarding this free concert series visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org or contact Executive Director Jann Mirkov at 423-639-7102.
EVENTS CANCELED: Bristol Rhythm & Roots 2020
Bristol Rhythm & Roots 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ticket holders should visit the event website for more information and to view their options.
Arts And Crafts Classes
Washington College Academy offers a place to explore traditional and non-traditional arts and crafts in the following areas: basketry, blacksmithing, clay, cosplay costuming, drawing, metals, painting, mixed media, textiles, wood, art exploration and special topics. The classes are taught by experienced artisans and local talent.
The minimum age for participants is 16 yrs. or older, unless otherwise specified. Visit www.wca1780.org to find out more information about each class and to register. New Classes are being added weekly. Connect with WCA on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook!For more information call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151.
Stories & Stitches
Stories & Stitches: A Historical Quilt Exhibit that will feature 15 local and regional quilts from the Heritage Alliance historical collection. ‘Stories & Stitches’ will open Friday, July 17, at 7 p.m. with a virtual exhibit tour lead by Merikay Waldvogel on Facebook Live via the McKinney Center Facebook page. The exhibit will be open for appointment only visits at the McKinney Center, July 20- Aug. 7, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule your private viewing of this exhibit please call 423.753.0562. Groups can be up to ten people at a time and admission is free, but a donation is appreciated.
Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount State Historic Site is now open for the 2020 season, building on decades of success with additional types of tours that will highlight how this property and its occupants played a prominent role in Tennessee’s development. For more information, please call 423-538-7396 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com. Or Visit www.facebook.com/rockymountmuseum and @RockyMountTN on Twitter and Instagram.