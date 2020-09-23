EVENTS Juried Art Exhibit
The exhibit will be open to the public by appointment from Saturday, Sept. 19, through Oct. 10, 2020. Call the McKinney Center to schedule a private viewing. For more information, please contact the McKinney Center at 423.753.0562.
Movies On Main: Drive-In Edition
Movies on Main: Drive-In Edition returns. The Town of Jonesborough plans to show a drive-in movie once a month. Tickets are $10 for each car to attend but upon arrival, guests will receive $10 in JAMSA coins ($10 gift certificate for most downtown businesses). A ticket is required for each car to attend and tickets are limited to ensure appropriate state guidelines are followed. Guests will not be allowed into the drive-in after the movie begins. For more information or to purchase a ticket, please visit Jonesborough.com.
Hartman’s Corn Maze
Hartman’s Corn Maze and hayride will run weekly until October 31. The haunted maze and haunted hayride, along with zombie paintball hunting. Hartman’s Corn Maze is located at 7941 Blue Springs Parkway in Mosheim. For more information including times of operation, pricing, purchasing tickets on-line and COVID-19 regulations while visiting Hartman’s Corn Maze, visit their web site at www.HartmansCornMaze.com or call (423) 422-4836.
Bl
ack In Appalachia Exhibit
Black In Appalachia explores the roots of African-American influence on the history and culture of Appalachia through documentaries, research, local narratives, public engagement and exhibition. The traveling exhibit will be on display at the Renaissance Center Atrium Gallery until Nov. 21. The Renaissance Center is located at 1200 E. Center Street, and the Atrium Gallery is located on the second floor. For more information about the Black in Appalachia project, please contact the Kingsport City Archives at 423-224-2559.