MUSIC
TOMMY EMANUEL: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Featuring guest Logan Ledger. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
LONESTAR: Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
RHYTHM & ROOTS REUNION: Sept. 20 through 22, downtown Bristol. Tickets available online. Details: birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
THE MARCUS KING BAND FAMILY REUNION: Sept. 27-28, Pisgah Brewing Company, 150 Eastside Dr., Black Mountain, North Carolina. Featuring artists Yonder Mountain String Band, Doom Flamingo, Doyle Bramhall II, Andy Frasco & the Un, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Marcus King Band, Josh Ritter, Amanda Shires, Futurebirds, Los Coast and Charlie Overbey & The Broken Arrows. Details: mkbfamilyreunion.com.
RICKY SKAGGS AND KENTUCKY THUNDER: Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
NATALIE GRANT: Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
CRAIG MORGAN: Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
THEATER
RED SUMMER: Sept. 12-15, 7:30 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 803 S. Gay St., Knoxville. Tickets $25. Details: carpetbagtheatre.org/events.
CITY OF ASHES: Sept. 12-13, 8 p.m., The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 800 S. Northshore Dr., Knoxville. Tickets $30. Details: MarbleCityOpera.com.
CATAPULT: Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
JONESBOROUGH CRUISE-IN: Thursday, Sept. 19, 5 to 8 p.m. Chuckey Depot Museum, 110 Second Ave., Jonesborough. Vintage cars, food, music. Event free and open to the public. Details: 753-1010.
BAILEYTON CELEBRATION 2019: Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Baileyton Elementary School grounds, Baileyton. Featuring country artist Emi Sunshine on Saturday. Details: baileytoncelebration.org.
APPALACHIAN FUSION: A FARM TO TABLE DINNER: Sunday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Kingsport Farmers Market. Tickets are $50 for a five course meal, beer and wine, silent auction and live music. Details: arcd.org.
BCM SUPER RAFFLE: Sept. 22, 12 to 4 p.m., Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol. Prize winners drawn every five minutes. All proceeds go to museum. Details: BristolSessionsSuperRaffle.org.
GENEALOGY, DNA & HISTORY DAY: Saturday, Oct. 5, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Greene High School. Free event sponsored by Blue Springs Historical Association to benefit Blue Springs church and cemetery. Details: 423-257-4235 or 423-422-4957. Antique and handmade craft vendors should call 423-470-1323 before Sept. 27 to reserve space.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE: Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.