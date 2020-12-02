EVENTS Christmas At Tipton-Haynes
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will present “Visions of Christmas: 1859” on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 2-6 p.m. Reenactors will be in period clothing and recreating the atmosphere of the late months of 1859 for the Haynes family Enjoy family fun as you play parlor games with the Haynes family. Also, enjoy holiday snacks and drinks that are being prepared over the open hearth in the cabin.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Admission for groups of 10 or more will be $4 for adults and $1.50 for children 12 and under. As always, members of the Tipton-Haynes Historical Association receive free admission. Please call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com to make a reservation for the 1859 Christmas candlelight tour or for more information. Tours begin at 2:15 p.m. and continue every twenty minutes until the last tour at 5:55 p.m.
Symphony Of The Mountains
Symphony of the Mountains will present a free holidy concert that will be streamed on YouTube Saturday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. The program will include Holiday favorites such as Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Winter, The Prayer, O Holy Night, A Hanukkah Celebration, and several well-loved traditional Carols. Featured soloists are Sean Claire, SOTM’s concertmaster and Matthew Wilkinson, SOTM’s principal cellist. For more information visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org or call the Symphony office at 423-392-8423.
Art In The Holocaust
Art in the Holocaust is a free exhibit featuring 21 panels containing art prints that enable the viewer to reflect on the horror of the Holocaust but be inspired by the artist’s perseverance. The art was created during the Holocaust in ghettos, camps, forests and in hiding. The exhibit is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday until Wednesday, Dec. 2, in the lobby of the Knoxville campus of Tusculum University, 1305 Centerpoint Blvd.
Holiday Market And Open House
Holiday Market and Open House on Saturday, Dec.12 and Sunday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mingle among the alpacas and get a selfie with JoJo. Shop the farm store, the Overmountain Weavers Guild vendor booths. Enjoy weaving and spinning demonstrations and tour the Fiber Mill. Visit www.tworootsalpacas.com and https://www.facebook.com/tworootsalpacas. Located at 3875 St James Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Online Craftsmen’s Fair
Craftsmen’s Fair’s Holiday & Gift Shop has gone online for 2020. The event features handmade-in-the-USA items from small businesses and will run through Dec. 31. Visit www.CraftsmenFair.com and click on the Holiday & Gift Shop tab to begin this unique shopping opportunity. All purchases are direct with the artisans themselves. For more information, contact Kelly Rusk at 865-326-7479 or email Kelly@CraftsmenFair.com.
Museum At Mountain Home Fundraiser
A fundraiser to support the relocation of the Museum at Mountain Home has been announced. The museum tells the story of the development of health care in South Central Appalachia from the earliest practitioner to the present. More information can be found on the Museum’s GoFundMe page at www.gf.me/u/y6vu6j or the “Save the Museum at Mountain Home” Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Save-the-Museum-at-Mountain-Home-100702628518271. Contact Caroline Abercrombie at abercrombiec@etsu.edu for additional information.
CANCELED: Christmas In Downtown
The Christmas in Downtown Holiday Celebration has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.
Arts Council Virtual Show
The Greeneville Arts Council is hosting a virtual holiday show during the month of December, the annual “Tis the Season” exhibit. This features various artists with holiday and winter-themed artwork. The exhibit will be supplemented with highlights of artists featured throughout this year. Visit greenevilleartscouncil.org to view the exhibit. For additional information about exhibits, contact Director of Exhibitions Til Green at 423-329-5366.