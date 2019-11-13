MUSIC
MIKE FARRIS: Mike Farris Sings! The Soul of Christmas, a special holiday concert event, is Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. at Paramount in Bristol, presented by The Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Tickets: $22-$97, available at www.paramountbristol.org.
THEATER
MATILDA THE MUSICAL: Theatre-At-Tusculum will present Matilda The Musical at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $15 for ages 12 and up, $12 for ages 60 and older and $5 for children 12 and under, payable by cash or check only. To reserve tickets, call 423-798-1620 or email jhollowell@tusculum.edu
TOYMAKER’S WISH: LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St., Kingsport, will present “Yuletide 2019: The Toymaker’s Wish” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 22-24. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday matinees are at 2 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 3 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to performances. Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students, and free for children 5 years of age and under. Reservations are recommended are may be made by calling the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.lamplighttheatre.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
LEGO CLUB: “LEGO Dimensions” will be the theme of the next LEGO Club meeting at both Gray and Jonesborough libraries in Washington County in November. The LEGO Dimensions Game will be available to play during build time. Participants are asked to bring their own bricks to build. Healthy snacks and drinks will be provided. The group meets from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Gray, 5026 Bobby Hicks Highway, and Nov. 21 at Jonesborough, 200 E. Sabine Drive.
POKEMON CLUB: Pokemon Club at Washington County Gray Library gives children an opportunity to have fun playing and trading Pokemon cards. This month’s meeting will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday. All children are welcome! The library is at 5026 Bobby Hicks Highway in Gray.
SENIOR/CAREGIVER EXPO: The Greeneville-Greene County Senior Resource Network will host a free Senior/Caregiver Expo on Monday from 4-6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 524 Tusculum Blvd. Vendors will provide information and materials on helpful community resources for seniors and caregivers. There will be free refreshments, door prizes, giveaways, blood sugar, blood pressure and oxygen checks, foot screenings and brain games. For more information, call 423-972-2998 or 423-552-3837.
STORYTELLING BENEFIT: The Sevier County Senior Center, 1220 W. Main St. in Sevierville, will host a storytelling benefit for assisted living and nursing homes on Nov. 21 from 10-11 a.m. Featured TN storytellers will include Jean Davidson, Kathleen Mavournin and Janice Brooks-Headrick. Reservations are required for the 11:30 a.m. lunch, which costs $5. For more information, call 453-8080.