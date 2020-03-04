MUSIC Symphony of the Mountains
Symphony of the Mountains, under the direction of Music Director Cornelia Laemmli Orth, presents its final symphony concert of the 2019 -2020 season with a “Happy Birthday Beethoven Celebration” on Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center. Adult tickets are $30, students and children are admitted free. Call the Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit www.SymphonyoftheMountains.org for tickets.
Goitse
On Tuesday, March 3, Goitse – pronounced “Go-witcha” which means “Come here” in Gaelic – will bring to East Tennessee State University “the roots of tradition with the freedom of creativity,” as described by Folkwords. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance in the D.P. Culp Student Center’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium are $5 for all students with an ID, $20 general admission and $15 for seniors.
Animal Shelter Benefit Concert
The Student Advisory Council of ETSU’s Department of Music will host its third annual Community Charity Concert on Friday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Brown Hall auditorium. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcome. All proceeds will benefit the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter. For more information, call 423-439-4276 or musicevents@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.
The Lettermen
On Saturday, March 7, The Lettermen, who are world-renown for their signature three-part harmony, will be traveling to Greeneville where they will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Visit www.npacgreeneville.com.
THEATER & DANCE ”Shrek The Musical”
“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek ...” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero. Shrek The Musical will run from March 5-22 at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre. Please check the ticketing site or call the number below for the days and times. Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. An interpreter will be provided for the deaf on Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for these select seats must be purchased by Feb 29. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
EVENTS Chuckey Depot Railroad Exhibit
The Chuckey Depot opens My Ties to the Railroad: Stories and Artifacts from the Line, on Thursday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. The exhibit will run through August 2020. Join the Chuckey Depot for its opening exhibit reception on Thursday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. Or visit during regular hours, which are Monday, Thursday and Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
”All The World’s A Song: Shakespeare In Jazz”
Acts, Arts, Academia Presents Daniel Kelly’s “All the World’s a Song: Shakespeare in Jazz,” on Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m. at the Annie Hogan Byrd Theatre of Tusculum University. The show has been described as “…an engaging, participatory celebration.” Tickets are $15, $12 and $5. For more information, call 423-798-1620 or email jhollowell@tusculum.edu.
Arts, Acts, Academia/Cicero Lecture Series
The Acts, Arts, Academia/Cicero Lecture Series Presents “Themes of Renewal, Restoration, and Rebirth in the Renaissance and Reformation” with Dr. Joel Van Amberg on Tuesday, April 7, at 7 p.m. in the Meen Center Lecture Hall of Tusculum University. Tickets are $10 and $5. For more information call 423-798-1620 or email jhollowell@tusculum.edu.
Stamp Show Commemorates 19th Amendment
The Knoxville Philatelic Society, a nonprofit hobby and educational organization, will host its annual stamp show, KnoxPEx 2020, to honor the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment and Women’s Voting Rights on March 7-8, at the Holiday Inn West Cedar Bluff, 9134 Executive Park Drive in Knoxville. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free.
“100 Years of Voting” Women with Vision See 20-20
“100 Years of Voting” Women with Vision See 20-20 will take place on Friday, March 6, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Greeneville Greene County History Museum, 100 West McKee St. Tickets, which are $50 per person, are available at the Catalyst Coffee Company and the Greeneville Greene County History Museum. For additional information please call 423-636-1558 or visit www.greenevillegreenecountyhistorymuseum.com.
Contra Dance
Join the Historic Jonesborough Dance Society for contra dancing on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St. Admission for the dance is $7 for adults and $5 for full time students and children. A beginner’s lesson is offered at 7 p.m. The dance runs from 7:30-10:30 p.m. with a waltz and Klondike Bar break at 9 p.m.