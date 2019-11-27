MUSIC
MIKE FARRIS: Mike Farris Sings! The Soul of Christmas, a special holiday concert event, is Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. at Paramount in Bristol, presented by The Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Tickets: $22-$97, available at www.paramountbristol.org.
PERFECT HARMONY: Five a cappella ensembles from East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music will perform Friday at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church in Johnson City, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive. The program, to be titled “Perfect Harmony,” will include a variety of genres and styles from jazz to pop, according to Dr. Alan Stevens, who directs the mixed group Greyscale, who will perform on Friday. Other ensembles will include Harmonium, a student-led female group; Swashbucklers, a student-led male group; Ascension, a student-led mixed group; and The Buc Five, a student-led barbershop ensemble. “It’s the first time we’ve had five a cappella groups on campus, and we are really excited to feature all of them together in the same concert for the first time,” Dr. Stevens said. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students with ID.
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY BAND: Christmas Concert, Thursday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m. at Annie Hogan Byrd Theatre. Admission is free. Details: 423-798-1620 or jhollowell@tusculum.edu.
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY COMMUNITY CHORUS: Christmas Concert, G.F. Handel’s “The Messiah,” Monday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., Annie Hogan Byrd Theatre. Admission is free. Details: 423-798-1620 or jhollowell@tusculum.edu.
THEATER
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: East Tennessee State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present “You Can’t Take It With You” on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Frank Bud Theatre, 441 Stout Dr., Johnson City. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s performance will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for ETSU faculty, staff and students with ID. For more information call the Theatre and Dance Box Office at 439-6511 or check online at www.etsu.edu/theatre.
SPECIAL EVENTS
CHRISTMAS IN THE COUNTRY: Christmas in the Country, the final event of the year at Exchange Place in Kingsport, will be Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to experience mid-19th century farm life in the winter, including food locals ate at the time and a traditional yule log ceremony, and regional vendors will be selling holiday crafts, baked goods, and decorations. Exchange Place is located at 4812 Orebank Road. For more information call 288-6071 or email email@exchangeplace.info.
SEWING FOR BEGINNERS: Jennifer Rasnake of Rogue Universe will teach the basics of sewing machines at Washington County’s Jonesborough Library, 200 E. Sabine Drive, in Jonesborough, Thursday, Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m. More details: 423-753-1800.
UNICOI CHRISTMAS PARADE: Town of Unicoi’s annual Christmas parade, “A Fairytale Christmas,” is Saturday at 2 p.m. just off Interstate 26, Exit 32, in Unicoi. Route begins at Cherokee National Forest Office and continues on Unicoi Drive, turning onto Tennessee Street, onto Lincoln and to Massachusetts before ending at Unicoi Elementary School. Details: 423-735-0517 or recreationaide@unicoitn.net.