MUSIC The Lettermen
On Saturday, March 7, The Lettermen, who are world-renown for their signature three-part harmony, will be traveling to Greeneville where they will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Visit www.npacgreeneville.com.
Civic Chorale
The Johnson City Civic Chorale will present a concert on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 105 South Boone Street, Johnson City. The concert, entitled “The Best of the Civic Chorale,” will feature pieces selected by the choir as their favorites from the last three years. For additional information, visit the Chorale website at www.thecivicchorale.org.
THEATER & DANCE Shrek The Musical
“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek....” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero. Shrek The Musical will run from March 5-22 at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre. Please check the ticketing site or call the number below for the days and times. Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. An interpreter will be provided for the deaf on Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for these select seats must be purchased by Feb 29. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
Russian National Ballet Performs “The Sleeping Beauty”
The Niswonger Performing Arts Center welcomes back the esteemed Russian National Ballet as they bring the timeless tradition of Classical Russian ballet to the stage with “The Sleeping Beauty” on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. Orchestra level tickets are $35, Mezzanine seats are $30 and Balcony tickets are $25. Tickets may be purchased online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by calling 423-638-1679.
Young Frankenstein
Young Frankenstein will be performed in the Behan Arena Theater of Tusculum University on Feb. 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m.; and Feb. 23 and March 1 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for anyone 15-59 and $12 for anyone 60 and older. Due to mature content, the performances are not recommended for children younger than 15.
EVENTS ”Researching Black Families In The Mountain South”
The Jonesborough Genealogical Society will host its February Genealogy Day on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 9:30 a.m. at the Washington County-Jonesborough Library. William Isom II, director of Black in Appalachia based at East Tennessee PBS, will present a Black History Month talk entitled “Researching Black Families in the Mountain South.” For more information visit jgstn.org or email info@jgstn.org.
East Tennessee Music Collectors Show
The East Tennessee Music Collectors Show is an event for music collectors and music lovers, featuring music dealers from all over the South selling vinyl albums and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia, and more. The event will take place Sunday, March 1, at the Double Tree Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Lane in Johnson City. Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Admission is $2.00. Bring your vinyl collections of albums and 45s in for appraisal and purchase and make some extra cash.
Free Landscaping Lecture
Horticulturist and garden writer Hugh Conlon will showcase “The Best Conifers for TN/VA Gardens” on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. The event will be held at BrightRidge, formerly Johnson City Power Board, located at 2600 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City. The public is invited to this free lecture sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society. For more information phone 423-348-6572 or email sapsinfo@embarqmail.com.
Medieval Faire
The 6th Tennessee Medieval Faire is seeking professional performers, costumed street characters, and period-related vendors. Professional comedy, dance, and acoustic musical stage acts are encouraged to audition by February 22, by emailing performance details and video links to DarkhorseLLC@comcast.net. Auditions for street characters will be held on Saturdays, Feb. 8, 15, and 22, from 2-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.TMFaire.com, follow the Tennessee Medieval Faire on Facebook, or call 865-376-0319.
Mason House Gallery
The Greeneville Arts Council and The General Morgan Inn are hosting “Colorful Landscapes,” an exhibit featuring the vibrant and colorful artwork of Amy Saxonmeyer, in the Mason House Gallery through the month of February.
“100 Years of Voting” Women with Vision See 20-20
“100 Years of Voting” Women with Vision See 20-20 will take place on Friday, March 6, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Greeneville Greene County History Museum, 100 West McKee St. Tickets, which are $50 per person, are available at the Catalyst Coffee Company and the Greeneville Greene County History Museum. For additional information please call: 423-636-1558 or check out www.greenevillegreenecountyhistorymuseum.com.
CSA Fair
The regional Community Supported Agriculture Fair is set for Feb. 29, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. CSA farms from all across the region that serve the Tri-Cities and surrounding counties are encouraged to register. The CSA Fair is open to the public.
Contra Dancing
Join the Historic Jonesborough Dance Society for contra dancing on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St. Admission for the dance is $7 for adults and $5 for full time students and children. A beginner’s lesson is offered at 7 p.m. The dance runs from 7:30-10:30 p.m. with a waltz and Klondike Bar break at 9 p.m.
Spring Train Excursion
On Saturday, March 28, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor its Spring Excursion – a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad through western North Carolina from Dillsboro through Bryson City and the Nantahala Gorge. Tickets and pre-purchased meals may be ordered online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the EXCURSIONS link. For more information go to www.wataugavalleynrhs.org, or email wataugavalley@gmail.com.