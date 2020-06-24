MUSIC Lyrics On The Lawn
The Lyrics on the Lawn concert series will take place every Thursday evening during the month of July at the Dickson-Williams Mansion, located at 108 North Irish Street. For more information regarding this free concert series visit www.mainstreetgreeneville,org or contact Executive Director Jann Mirkov at 423-639-7102.
THEATER Jonesborough Repertory Theatre
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will close their 2019/20 season with the 1940s USO Show Fundraiser. The show will include some past favorite songs, skits and dances as well as add new material to their fantastic lineup, a release says. Tickets can be purchased through the JRT website at jonesboroughtheatre.com or by calling the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
EVENTS Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount State Historic Site is now open for the 2020 season, building on decades of success with additional types of tours that will highlight how this property and its occupants played a prominent role in Tennessee’s development. For more information, please call 423-538-7396 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com. Or Visit www.facebook.com/rockymountmuseum and @RockyMountTN on Twitter and Instagram.
Jonesborough Block Party
The 5oth Annual Jonesborough Days has been canceled. Town of Jonesborough along with Jonesborough Area Merchants and Services Association will instead host a fun-filled day of shopping, dining and celebration at this year’s 4th of July Block Party. The event will take place on Saturday, July 4th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along Main Street from Fox Street to First Avenue. Jonesborough businesses will be utilizing the area in front of their stores and restaurants to offer sidewalk sales, displays, additional seating and more.
School Of Arts And Crafts
Washington College Academy School of Arts and Crafts will hold an Open House June 28, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Meet instructors and learn more about the wide variety of classes offered by the school. The event will include live demos, tours of the historic campus, live music, refreshments, and much more. Washington College Academy is located at 116 Doak Lane, Limestone, TN 37681. For more information call 423-257-5151.
History Happy Hour
The Chester Inn Museum will host an online presentation titled Printing in the Victorian Period on June 25 at 6:30 p.m. It will be offered through the Zoom platform and will also be streamed live on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page, a release says. Go to the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page for the link to the meeting room and for the password to login.
Chuckey Depot Museum
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough will be reopening to the public on Friday, June 19. Once re-opened, the museum will follow a reduced schedule of being open Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. until further notice, a release says.
Summer Kids’ Art Camp
Washington College Academy School Of Arts & Crafts announced its summer art camp for kids for 2020. This year’s art camp will feature Pop Culture Drawing: cartoons, comic books, video games, and movies. This beginner’s course will teach basic shapes and shading, perspective and background, human proportions, and character design. Visit www.wca1780.com for more information and to register.