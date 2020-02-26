MUSIC
The Lettermen
On Saturday, March 7, The Lettermen, who are world-renown for their signature three-part harmony, will be traveling to Greeneville where they will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Visit www.npacgreeneville.com.
THEATER & DANCE
”Shrek The Musical”
“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek ...” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero. Shrek The Musical will run from March 5-22 at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre. Please check the ticketing site or call the number below for the days and times. Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. An interpreter will be provided for the deaf on Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for these select seats must be purchased by Feb 29. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
”Young Frankenstein”
Young Frankenstein will be performed in the Behan Arena Theater of Tusculum University on Feb. 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m.; and Feb. 23 and March 1 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for anyone 15-59 and $12 for anyone 60 and older. Due to mature content, the performances are not recommended for children younger than 15.
EVENTS
Stamp Show Commemorates 19th Amendment
The Knoxville Philatelic Society, a nonprofit hobby and educational organization, will host its annual stamp show, KnoxPEx 2020, to honor the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment and Women's Voting Rights on March 7-8, at the Holiday Inn West Cedar Bluff, 9134 Executive Park Drive in Knoxville. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free.
Battle Reenactment At Tipton-Haynes
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will host a celebration of the State of Franklin Battle on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission for the State of Franklin Battle is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. As always, Members are free! For more information call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com. Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is located at 2620 South Roan Street in Johnson City
Antique Appraisal Fair And Show
The Tourism Department of the Greene County Partnership will host its 12th Antique Appraisal Fair and Antique Show Saturday, March 21, at Greeneville High School on Tusculum Boulevard from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For questions, information on acquiring a booth, to sponsor the event or to volunteer, contact Tammy Kinser, CTTP at the Partnership, 423-638-4111, email tkinser@greenecop.com or visit www.GreenevilleAntiqueAppraisalFair.com.
”The River And The Wall”
On Saturday, Feb. 29, from 7-9 p.m., the ETSU Culp Center Auditorium will present the award-winning documentary film, “The River and the Wall.” Admission is free. For more information, call ETSU’s Director of Sustainability Kathleen Moore at 423-439-7766, or contact her at MOORE@mail.etsu.edu. View the film’s website and a film trailer at https://theriverandthewall.com/.
East Tennessee Music Collectors Show
The East Tennessee Music Collectors Show is an event for music collectors and music lovers, featuring music dealers from all over the South selling vinyl albums and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia, and more. The event will take place Sunday, March 1, at the Double Tree Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Lane in Johnson City from 10-4 p.m. Admission is $2.00. Bring your vinyl collections of albums and 45s in for appraisal and purchase and make some extra cash.
Mason House Gallery
The Greeneville Arts Council and The General Morgan Inn are hosting “Colorful Landscapes,” an exhibit featuring the vibrant and colorful artwork of Amy Saxonmeyer, in the Mason House Gallery through the month of February.
“100 Years of Voting” Women with Vision See 20-20
“100 Years of Voting” Women with Vision See 20-20 will take place on Friday, March 6, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Greeneville Greene County History Museum, 100 West McKee St. Tickets, which are $50 per person, are available at the Catalyst Coffee Company and the Greeneville Greene County History Museum. For additional information please call 423-636-1558 or visit www.greenevillegreenecountyhistorymuseum.com.
CSA Fair
The Regional Community Supported Agriculture Fair is set for Feb. 29, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. CSA farms from all across the region that serve the Tri-Cities and surrounding counties are encouraged to register. The CSA Fair is open to the public.
Contra Dance
Join the Historic Jonesborough Dance Society for contra dancing on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St. Admission for the dance is $7 for adults and $5 for full time students and children. A beginner’s lesson is offered at 7 p.m. The dance runs from 7:30-10:30 p.m. with a waltz and Klondike Bar break at 9 p.m.
Spring Train Excursion
On Saturday, March 28, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor its Spring Excursion – a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad through western North Carolina from Dillsboro through Bryson City and the Nantahala Gorge. Tickets and pre-purchased meals may be ordered online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the EXCURSIONS link. For more information go to www.wataugavalleynrhs.org, or email wataugavalley@gmail.com.