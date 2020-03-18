MUSIC THEATER & DANCE ”More Than Just A Man”
Experience the Easter story like you never have before in LampLight Theatre’s More Than Just a Man: An Easter Passion Spectacular, presented every weekend beginning on Friday, March 27 through Sunday, April 19. Shows are on Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m., Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $7 for students. Children 5 and under are free. To make reservations, call (423) 343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com. LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
POSTPONED: ”Menopause The Musical”
Bring your girlfriends to see Menopause The Musical®, Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for orchestra level seating are $40, $35 for mezzanine level and $30 for balcony seats. Tickets may be purchased online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by calling 423-638-1679.
“The Importance of Being Earnest”
The Greeneville Theatre Guild presents Oscar Wilde’s best-loved comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” on March 13, 14, 20, and 21 at 7 p.m. and March 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors (65+), students, and children and are available on the GTG website, www.greenevilletheatreguild.org. They will also be available at the door.
”Shrek The Musical”
“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek ...” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero. Shrek The Musical will run from March 5-22 at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre. Please check the ticketing site or call the number below for the days and times. Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. An interpreter will be provided for the deaf on Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for these select seats must be purchased by Feb 29. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
EVENTS Master Storyteller Donald Davis
Donald Davis, one of America’s favorite master storytellers, is coming to the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center on April 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. The two-night concert will feature Davis telling different stories each evening. Live music will be provided by Scott Wild, an American singer/songwriter specializing in vintage folk rock. General admission each evening is $12. A special group rate for 15 or more people is available for $10 per person. For tickets or more information, call 423.753.1010 or visit Jonesborough.com/tickets.
Carol McCreary Exhibit
Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts at the McKinney Center is pleased to invite you to an event featuring the work of artist Carol McCreary on Friday, March 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibition will run through April 17. The McKinney Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Most all the artwork will be on sale to the public during the duration of the exhibition.
The Royal Tea For Princes & Princesses
The Royal Tea for Princes & Princesses, a special event for sons & daughters and their families, will be held on April 19, from 2-4 p.m. in the General Morgan Inn Ballroom. Seating begins at 1:30 p.m. Select your table upon arrival. The event includes storytellers, photo ops, music, luncheon, face painting, crafts and a silent auction. The cost is $40 for adults and $30 for children. Call 423-787-1,000 to make reservations or send a check to Greene LEAF, PO Box 1253, Greeneville, TN 37744. Proceeds will be help purchase computers and supplies for students in Greene County Schools.
”All The World’s A Song: Shakespeare In Jazz”
Acts, Arts, Academia Presents Daniel Kelly’s “All the World’s a Song: Shakespeare in Jazz,” on Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m. at the Annie Hogan Byrd Theatre of Tusculum University. The show has been described as “…an engaging, participatory celebration.” Tickets are $15, $12 and $5. For more information, call 423-798-1620 or email jhollowell@tusculum.edu.
Arts, Acts, Academia/Cicero Lecture Series
The Acts, Arts, Academia/Cicero Lecture Series Presents “Themes of Renewal, Restoration, and Rebirth in the Renaissance and Reformation” with Dr. Joel Van Amberg on Tuesday, April 7, at 7 p.m. in the Meen Center Lecture Hall of Tusculum University. Tickets are $10 and $5. For more information call 423-798-1620 or email jhollowell@tusculum.edu.
Contra Dance
Join the Historic Jonesborough Dance Society for contra dancing on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St. Admission for the dance is $7 for adults and $5 for full time students and children. A beginner’s lesson is offered at 7 p.m. The dance runs from 7:30-10:30 p.m. with a waltz and Klondike Bar break at 9 p.m.