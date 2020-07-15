MUSIC Lyrics On The Lawn
The Lyrics on the Lawn concert series will take place every Thursday evening during the month of July at the Dickson-Williams Mansion, located at 108 North Irish Street. The Threetles and My New Favorites will play on July 16. For more information regarding this free concert series visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org or contact Executive Director Jann Mirkov at 423-639-7102.
EVENTS Stories & Stitches
Stories & Stitches: A Historical Quilt Exhibit that will feature 15 local and regional quilts from the Heritage Alliance historical collection. ‘Stories & Stitches’ will open Friday, July 17, at 7 p.m. with a virtual exhibit tour lead by Merikay Waldvogel on Facebook Live via the McKinney Center Facebook page The exhibit will be open for appointment only visits at the McKinney Center, July 20- Aug. 7, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule your private viewing of this exhibit please call 423.753.0562. Groups can be up to ten people at a time and admission is free, but a donation is appreciated.
Alcatraz East Crime Museum: TBI
Alcatraz East Crime Museum’s latest temporary exhibit will feature the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, opening on July 13, 2020. The exhibit will showcase the important work the bureau does statewide on a daily basis, and details from famous solved and ongoing cases. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.alcatrazeast.com.
Quillen 100
The Second Annual Quillen 100 will be held on Aug. 1, at Bristol Motor Speedway. The cycling race involves a competitive relay of 100 laps and a beginner-friendly relay of 40 laps. Cyclists of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Registration is currently open for the event. To learn more, register or donate, visit www.thequillen100.com.
The Art of Parker Bunch
The Greeneville Arts Council and The General Morgan Inn present “The Art of Parker Bunch” at the Mason House Gallery from Wednesday, July 1, through Friday, July 31. The exhibit will be a collection of sketches and paintings from the past six years. There will be an artist’s “Meet and Greet” open to the public Sunday, July 19, from 6-8 p.m. in the Mason House Gallery, off the lobby of the General Morgan Inn, located at 111 North Main Street. For more information on this and other exhibits, contact Til Green, director of exhibitions for the Greeneville Arts Council, at 423-329-5266.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site in Elizabethton will host a variety of programs throughout the month of July. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Mon.- Sat. (Closed: Lunch &Cleaning 11:30 am -1:30 pm) and 1– 4:30 p.m. Sun. Call 423-543-5808 or visit tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals for more information.
Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount State Historic Site is now open for the 2020 season, building on decades of success with additional types of tours that will highlight how this property and its occupants played a prominent role in Tennessee’s development. For more information, please call 423-538-7396 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com. Or Visit www.facebook.com/rockymountmuseum and @RockyMountTN on Twitter and Instagram.