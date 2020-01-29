MUSIC ”Bright Star” Concert
To raise funds for their “Destination: Theatre Depot” renovation project, the Greeneville Theatre Guild is bringing the music of one of their most popular shows, “Bright Star,” back to the Capitol Theatre for a reunion concert on Friday, Jan. 31. The reunion concert will consist of songs from the show, performed by most of the original cast. Tickets are $15 each and are available on the Greeneville Theatre Guild website. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the concert.
Symphony of the Mountains
Symphony of the Mountains performs the ever-popular Family Concert as their first event of the New Year. “Let’s Dance!” takes place Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. at the Indian Trail Intermediate School in Johnson City, TN. Immediately following the concert children can participate in an an instrument “petting zoo.” As with all Symphony of the Mountains concerts, children are admitted for free.
Laura Story/Shane & Shane
Award-winning Christian artists Shane & Shane and Laura Story will present free concerts that are open to the community as part of the upcoming “Renew: A Music & Worship Conference,” hosted by Carson-Newman University. Shane & Shane will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, and Laura Story at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. Both concerts will take place at First Baptist Church, Jefferson City.
THEATER “Foggy Valley: South of the Border”
A miscommunication leads to a major switch up in this slapstick adventure that’s sure to leave audiences laughing. The show runs until Feb. 2. Performances are on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children and free for children 5 years and under. To make reservations, call (423) 343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com. LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
JRT Performs Cinderella
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre brings “Cinderella” to the stage this month. The production began Jan. 16, and will run through Feb. 9. An interpreter will be provided for the deaf on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for these select seats must be purchased by Jan. 18. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
EVENTS Mother-Son Movie Night
The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation will hold a Mother-Son Movie Night at The Capitol Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Sandlot will be shown at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Purchase tickets for $10 from The Capitol Theatre or from their website. Tickets will also be available at the door. Mothers and sons are encouraged to dress in character and the best themed couple will receive a prize.
Daddy-Daughter Dance
The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation announced their 15th annual Daddy-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 7-9 p.m. in the Greeneville High School gymnasium. Advance tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center ticket office and online through the GCSEF website. Advance tickets are $10. Tickets will also be available at the door for $15 on the night of the dance if venue space allows.
Vintage Greeneville Prints At Mason House Gallery
A new exhibit in the Mason House Gallery at the General Morgan Inn features vintage photos that are available for bidding in an ongoing silent auction during the month of January. Winners will be announced at a reception on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Girl Scouts’ Cookie Creations Fundraiser
The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will host Cookie Creations on Feb. 13, at the Blackthorn Club, 1501 Ridges Club Dr., in Jonesborough, TN, 37659, from 6-9 p.m. This adult evening of food and fun features sweet and savory cookie-inspired dishes paired with beer from Johnson City Brewing Company and Tennessee Hills Distillery, and music by Bottle the Ocean. Tickets can be purchased at www.girlscoutcsa.org/CookieCreations for $75. Email philanthropy@girlscoutcsa.org or call 1-800-474-1912, ext. 2007 for more information.
LampLight Wild Game Dinner
LampLight Theatre’s annual Wild Game Dinner Saturday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m., will include several wild game options, as well as Mexican cuisine to accompany a ”Foggy Valley: South of the Border” show. Tickets for dinner and show are $30 for adults and $25 for students. For the dinner only, tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students. Children ages 5 and under are free. To make reservations, call (423) 343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
CSA Fair
The regional Community Supported Agriculture Fair is set for Feb. 29, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. CSA farms from all across the region that serve the Tri-Cities and surrounding counties are encouraged to register. The CSA Fair is open to the public.
Smoky Mountain Winter Experience
Smoky Mountain Winter Experience, a free event celebrating the Smokey Mountain National Park and preservation, will be held Jan. 27-29, at the new Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center in Pigeon Forge. This event will predominately focus on biology, the national park and the natural world with presentations and hikes geared towards adults.
Contra Dancing
Join the Historic Jonesborough Dance Society for contra dancing on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St. Admission for the dance is $7 for adults and $5 for full time students and children. A beginner’s lesson is offered at 7 p.m. The dance runs from 7:30-10:30 p.m. with a waltz and Klondike Bar break at 9 p.m.
Mellow Melodies
The Jonesborough Library begins a new, free monthly program for music enthusiasts 18 and older. We welcome country lovers, rap fans, hip-hop enthusiasts, rockers, metalheads, popheads and everything in between. Come join us for music discussions, themed games, jam sessions, karaoke, and more on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact Allen McCumber at (423) 753-1800 or amccumber@wclibrarytn.org.
Spring Train Excursion
On Saturday, March 28, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor its Spring Excursion – a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad through western North Carolina from Dillsboro through Bryson City and the Nantahala Gorge. Tickets and pre-purchased meals may be ordered online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the EXCURSIONS link. For more information go to www.wataugavalleynrhs.org, or email wataugavalley@gmail.com
Haun Conference
Acclaimed storyteller and author Lew Bolton will serve as the keynote speaker at the 11th Annual Mildred Haun Conference, sponsored by Walters State Community College. The free conference will be held on the college’s Morristown campus Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8. The theme of this year’s conference is “Of Jack Tales and Sleeping Birds: Youth, Literacy and Appalachia.”