MUSIC
AMERICAN BALLADS: Wednesday, 6 p.m., Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol. Featuring the photographs of Marty Stuart. Details: birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
FIRST FRIDAY—OPEN MIC NIGHT: Friday, 5:30 to 8:30, Dogwood Arts, 123 W. Jackson Ave., Knoxville. Open to musicians of all levels. Details: info@dogwoodarts.com or call (865) 637-4561.
SONG OF THE MOUNTAINS: Saturday, 7 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 117 East Main Street, Marion, Virginia. Tickets $30 minimum. Details: songofthemountains.org.
SOUNDS OF SUMMER: Aug. 16, 8 to 10 p.m., Belk Men’s parking lot, 11417 Parkside Drive, Farragut. Concert is free and open to the public. Food trucks available. Featuring Nora Jane Struthers & The Party Line. Details: visitknoxville.com.
RTE 23 MUSIC FESTIVAL: Aug. 24, 5 to 10 p.m., University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Virginia. Featuring music by The Fritz, C2 & the Brothers Reed, 49 Winchester. Event is free and open to the public. Details: birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
1927 SOCIETY CONCERT: Aug. 24, 7 p.m., Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol. Featuring Hank, Pattie and the Current. Details: birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
THE MARCUS KING BAND FAMILY REUNION: Sept. 27-28, Pisgah Brewing Company, 150 Eastside Dr., Black Mountain, North Carolina. Featuring artists Yonder Mountain String Band, Doom Flamingo, Doyle Bramhall II, Andy Frasco & the Un, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Marcus King Band, Josh Ritter, Amanda Shires, Futurebirds, Los Coast and Charlie Overbey & The Broken Arrows. Details: mkbfamilyreunion.com.
MOVIES
THE IRON GIANT: Thursday, 6:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 104 South Main Street. $5 entry fee. Camp Kitchen food truck and Creamy Cup available. Details: capitolgreeneville.org.
PETE THE DRAGON: Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 104 South Main Street. $5 entry fee. Sweet Creations Catering and concessions available. Details: capitolgreeneville.org.
THE BIG LEBOWSKI: Aug. 10, 7 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 104 South Main Street. $5 entry fee. Movie rated R. Details: capitolgreeneville.org.
THE ROCKETEER: Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 104 South Main Street. $5 entry fee. Grillbilly Smoke and concessions available. Details: capitolgreeneville.org.
DIRTY DANCING: Aug. 16, 7 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 104 South Main Street. $5 entry fee. Sweet Creations Catering and concessions available. Details: capitolgreeneville.org.
THE GOONIES: Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 104 South Main Street. $5 entry fee. Cheesy Food Truck and concessions available. Details: capitolgreeneville.org.
RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK: Aug. 23, 7 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 104 South Main Street. $5 entry fee. The Shed Grub and Grill food truck and concessions available. Details: capitolgreeneville.org.
JURASSIC PARK: Aug. 24, 7 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 104 South Main Street. $5 entry fee. Concessions available. Details: capitolgreeneville.org.
THEATER
BLUE PLATE SPECIAL: Aug. 17, 7 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 104 South Main Street. $5 entry fee. Concessions available. Details: capitolgreeneville.org.
RED SUMMER: September 12 through September 15, 7:30 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 803 S. Gay Street, Knoxville. Tickets $25. Details: carpetbagtheatre.org/events.
CITY OF ASHES: Sept. 12 and 13, 8 p.m., The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 800 S. Northshore Dr., Knoxville. Tickets $30. Details: MarbleCityOpera.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
SMOKY MOUNTAIN QUILTERS: Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Highway, Knoxville. 39th Annual Quilt Show and Competition. Daily admission $7. Two-day pass $10. Details: smokymtnquilters.com.
BUFFALO RIVER RAMPAGE: Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Buffalo River Resort, 3520 Why 13 North, Lobelville, TN. Event featuring a five-mile homemade raft race, eight-mile kayaking race and a corn hole tournament. Details: theperrychamber.com.
FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT AT ‘THE GAP’: Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m., Volunteer Speedway, 14095 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Bulls Gap. Entry $5. Details: 963thepossum.com.
BACK TO SCHOOL BASH: Sunday, 6 to 9 p.m., Wetlands Waterpark, Jonesborough. $3 per person. Food available for purchase. Details: 753-1553 or wetlandsjonesborough.com.
OPEN HOUSE AT MCKINNEY CENTER: Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Avenue, Jonesborough. Meet instructors, participate in hands-on activities, etc. Details: www.mckinneycenter.com.
JONESBOROUGH CRUISE-IN: Aug. 15, Sept. 19, 5 to 8 p.m. Chuckey Depot Museum, 110 Second Ave., Jonesborough. Vintage cars, food, music. Event free and open to the public. Details: 753-1010.
CINDERELLA BALL: Aug. 18, 2 to 6 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 104 South Main Street. Tickets $15 per person, space limited. Dance and pictures at 2 p.m., Disney’s “Cinderella” at 3:30 p.m. Concessions available. Details: capitolgreeneville.org.
APPALACHIAN FAIR: Aug. 19-24, open 3 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. Saturday, 100 Lakeview St. Gray, TN. Featuring competitive exhibits, creative arts, livestock, entertainment, etc. Details: appalachianfair.com.
BAILEYTON CELEBRATION 2019: Sept. 6, 4 to 9 p.m., Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Baileyton Elementary School grounds, Baileyton. Featuring country artist Emi Sunshine on Saturday. Details: baileytoncelebration.org.
BCM SUPER RAFFLE: Sept. 22, noon to 4 p.m., Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol. Prize winners drawn every five minutes. All proceeds go to museum. Details: BristolSessionsSuperRaffle.org.