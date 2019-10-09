MUSIC
NATALIE GRANT: Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
JOHN MCCUTCHEON: Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Jubilee Community Arts at the Laurel Theater, 1538 Laurel Avenue, Knoxville. Details: www.jubileearts.org.
CRAIG MORGAN: Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
ACTS, ARTS, ACADEMIA SERIES: Tusculum University Acts, Arts, Academia, in conjunction with the Provost’s Office and the English Department, present “What Makes for a Great Novel?” with Orson Scott Card, author of “Ender’s Game,” Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7:00pm, Behan Arena Theatre. Tickets: Adults/Seniors — $10. Contact: 423-798-1620, jhollowell@tusculum.edu
HUMANE SOCIETY HOWL-O-WEEN: Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s annual Howl-O-Ween is Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free pet party is at the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Admission is free and open to the public. There will be live entertainment, a pet costume contest, inflatables, face painting, drawings, games and prizes. Details: 639-4771.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE: Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.