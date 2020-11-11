EVENTS Arts Council Virtual Show
The Greeneville Arts Council is hosting a virtual show highlighting the works of Becky M. and Jeffrey Foster. Visit greenevilleartscouncil.org to view their work. For additional information about exhibits, contact Director of Exhibitions Til Green at 423-329-5366.
Stan’s BBQ Reunion Pig Roast
Rural Resources will host a barbecue event on Nov. 14, from 4-7 p.m. with Stan, from Stan’s BBQ. The event is part of a drive-thru series that Rural Resources has been running for the past few months. Tickets for this event are for sale at Ruralresources.net. Ticket sales will end on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. Each ticket will provide a meal for two people and a six pack of regional craft beer.
‘Macbeth’
Theatre-at-Tusculum presents, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” By William Shakespeare, directed by Brian Ricker, Nov. 12, 13 and 14 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 15 at 2 p.m., at the Annie Hogan Byrd Theatre, Tusculum University. Tickets: Adults-$15, Seniors 60 and over-$12, children 12 and under-$5. For more information, call 423-798-1620 or email jhollowell@tusculum.edu.
Arts And Crafts Classes
Washington College Academy offers a variety of classes in arts and crafts. The minimum age for participants is 16 yrs. or older, unless otherwise specified. Visit www.wca1780.org to find out more information about each class and to register. Call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151 for more information.
Black In Appalachia Exhibit
Black In Appalachia explores the roots of African-American influence on the history and culture of Appalachia through documentaries, research, local narratives, public engagement and exhibition. The traveling exhibit will be on display at the Renaissance Center Atrium Gallery until Nov. 21. The Renaissance Center is located at 1200 E. Center Street, and the Atrium Gallery is located on the second floor. For more information about the Black in Appalachia project, please contact the Kingsport City Archives at 423-224-2559.