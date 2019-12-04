MUSIC
MIKE FARRIS: Mike Farris Sings! The Soul of Christmas, a special holiday concert event, is Friday at 8 p.m. at Paramount in Bristol, presented by The Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Tickets: $22-$97, available at www.paramountbristol.org.
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY BAND: Christmas Concert, Thursday, 7 p.m. at Annie Hogan Byrd Theatre. Admission is free. Details: 423-798-1620 or jhollowell@tusculum.edu.
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY COMMUNITY CHORUS: Christmas Concert, G.F. Handel’s “The Messiah,” Monday, 7:30 p.m., Annie Hogan Byrd Theatre. Admission is free. Details: 423-798-1620 or jhollowell@tusculum.edu.
SPECIAL EVENTS
CHRISTMAS IN THE COUNTRY: Christmas in the Country, the final event of the year at Exchange Place in Kingsport, will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to experience mid-19th century farm life in the winter, including food locals ate at the time and a traditional yule log ceremony, and regional vendors will be selling holiday crafts, baked goods, and decorations. Exchange Place is located at 4812 Orebank Road. For more information call 288-6071 or email email@exchangeplace.info.
SEWING FOR BEGINNERS: Jennifer Rasnake of Rogue Universe will teach the basics of sewing machines at Washington County’s Jonesborough Library, 200 E. Sabine Drive, in Jonesborough, Thursday 6-8 p.m. More details: 423-753-1800.