MUSIC The Opera Regatta
The Knoxville Opera’s Opera Regatta is a pontoon boat with two opera singers and Maestro Brian Salesky onboard, which will travel down the Tennessee River, making stops along the way on 3 consecutive Sundays, Oct. 4, 11, and 18. The performers will sing a repertoire from Broadway musicals, Disney movies and classic opera and operetta. For more information visit knoxvilleopera.com.
The Marching Bucs
The Marching Bucs concert series continues through mid-November. The ETSU Color Guard will be featured on Oct. 9. Motown favorites, including Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to celebrate Halloween,” and “Songs of Joy” will be presented later in the series. For more information, contact moorejd@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.
EVENTS Sunday ART Drive-Buy!
The Greeneville Arts Council’s Sunday ART Drive-Buy! social distancing event will take place Sunday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Many items will be for sale. Visit greenevilleartscouncil.org for information about the Sunday ART Drive- Buy! including participating artists, links to their contact information, and exhibit location. Click on the live link for their exhibit location. The rain date for the event is Oct. 25.
Fall Color Rambles
Grandfather Mountain’s Fall Color Rambles will be offered daily through Oct. 11, at 1 p.m., weather permitting, and are included with admission. Since the starting location will vary day to day based on the foliage, those planning to participate should inquire at the park’s Entrance Gate or Nature Museum upon arrival. In addition to the programs offered inside the park in October, fresh fall color photos are posted throughout the month on the mountain’s website and social media, including Facebook, Twitter (@GrandfatherMtn) and Instagram (@grandfathermtn).
Jack-O-Lantern Drive Thru
Pick up a pumpkin at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Monday, Oct. 26, from 2 -6 p.m., carve the pumpkin and bring it back to the Visitors Center on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 2-6 p.m. The town will light and display the Jack-O-Lanterns on Main Street on the evenings of October 29-31 from 6-9 p.m. Drive-thru or take a stroll along Main Street to see them all lit up. Winners will be chosen. Gift certificates for downtown will be awarded. For more information visit jbohalloween.com.
True and Chilling Tales from Jonesborough’s Past
Walk Main Street at dusk for this guided, walking tour of weird, macabre, and odd stories from the Oldest Town in Tennessee. Meet your guide at the Chester Inn Museum by 6:50 p.m. for the tour which will start at 7 p.m. The 1-hour long tours will be held October 29-31. Tickets are $8 and must be purchased in advance. To get your tickets, please visit jbohalloween.com.
Halloween-Themed Movies On Main: Drive-in Edition
On Friday, Oct. 30, a halloween-themed Movies on Main: Drive-In Edition will begin at 7 p.m. “Toy Story of Terror” and “Scared Shrekless” will be shown, followed by the main feature film “Hocus Pocus” beginning at 8 p.m. The movies will be displayed behind the Washington County Courthouse and moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early and park in their spot starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for each car to attend but upon arrival, guests will receive $10 in JAMSA coins ($10 gift certificate for most downtown businesses). A ticket is required for each car to attend and tickets are limited to ensure appropriate state guidelines are followed. For more information or to purchase a ticket, please visit jbohalloween.com.
Vinyl Collectors Show 2020
The 2020 Vinyl Collectors Show will be held at the Double Tree Hilton in Johnson City from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 1. Shop for 1000s of rare vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia, and more. Admission is $2. Masks will be required of all customers and vendors. Based on the state’s current restrictions and recommendations, attendees are urged to adhere to local health dept. guidelines regarding the wearing of masks and social distancing.
The 45th Annual Craftsmen’s Fair
The 45th Annual Craftsmen’s Fair will feature more than 200 booths of handmade arts and crafts, demonstrations and music, beginning Oct. 8, at the Gatlinburg Convention Center, located at 234 Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN. For more information, visit our website at www.CraftsmenFair.com or call us at 865-436-7479.
Arts And Crafts Classes
Washington College Academy offers a variety of classes in arts and crafts. The minimum age for participants is 16 yrs. or older, unless otherwise specified. Visit www.wca1780.org to find out more information about each class and to register. Call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151 for more information.
Juried Art Exhibit
The exhibit will be open to the public by appointment from Saturday, Sept. 19, through Oct. 10, 2020. Call the McKinney Center to schedule a private viewing. For more information, please contact the McKinney Center at 423.753.0562.
Movies On Main: Drive-In Edition
Movies on Main: Drive-In Edition returns. The Town of Jonesborough plans to show a drive-in movie once a month. Tickets are $10 for each car to attend but upon arrival, guests will receive $10 in JAMSA coins ($10 gift certificate for most downtown businesses). A ticket is required for each car to attend and tickets are limited to ensure appropriate state guidelines are followed. Guests will not be allowed into the drive-in after the movie begins. For more information or to purchase a ticket, please visit Jonesborough.com.
Hartman’s Corn Maze
Hartman’s Corn Maze and hayride will run weekly until October 31, along with zombie paintball hunting. Hartman’s Corn Maze is located at 7941 Blue Springs Parkway in Mosheim. For more information including times of operation, pricing, purchasing tickets on-line and COVID-19 regulations while visiting Hartman’s Corn Maze, visit their web site at www.HartmansCornMaze.com or call (423) 422-4836.
Black In Appalachia Exhibit
Black In Appalachia explores the roots of African-American influence on the history and culture of Appalachia through documentaries, research, local narratives, public engagement and exhibition. The traveling exhibit will be on display at the Renaissance Center Atrium Gallery until Nov. 21. The Renaissance Center is located at 1200 E. Center Street, and the Atrium Gallery is located on the second floor. For more information about the Black in Appalachia project, please contact the Kingsport City Archives at 423-224-2559.