EVENTS McKinney Center Holiday Fundraiser
The “Soup and Songs” holiday fundraiser has been transformed into “Holidays Around the World — A Soup and Songs Drive-Thru” on Nov. 30, from 6-8 p.m. The event will feature a gourmet soup dinner, a handmade keepsake glazed ceramic ornament to take home, drive-thru living holiday scenes from around the world, complimentary hot cocoa and Santa Claus.
Tickets are $25 and may be purchase online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Visitors Center at 423.753.1010. Proceeds will benefit the McKinney Center and the StoryTown Radio Show.
Holiday Market And Open House
Holiday Market and Open House on Saturday, Dec.12 and Sunday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mingle among the alpacas and get a selfie with JoJo. Shop the farm store, the Overmountain Weavers Guild vendor booths. Enjoy weaving and spinning demonstrations and tour the Fiber Mill. Visit www.tworootsalpacas.com and https://www.facebook.com/tworootsalpacas. Located at 3875 St James Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Online Craftsmen’s Fair
Craftsmen’s Fair’s Holiday & Gift Shop has gone online for 2020. The event features handmade-in-the-USA items from small businesses and will run through Dec. 31. Visit www.CraftsmenFair.com and click on the Holiday & Gift Shop tab to begin this unique shopping opportunity. All purchases are direct with the artisans themselves. For more information, contact Kelly Rusk at 865-326-7479 or email Kelly@CraftsmenFair.com.
Museum At Mountain Home Fundraiser
A fundraiser to support the relocation of the Museum at Mountain Home has been announced. The museum tells the story of the development of health care in South Central Appalachia from the earliest practitioner to the present. More information can be found on the Museum’s GoFundMe page at www.gf.me/u/y6vu6j or the “Save the Museum at Mountain Home” Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Save-the-Museum-at-Mountain-Home-100702628518271. Contact Caroline Abercrombie at abercrombiec@etsu.edu for additional information.
CANCELED: Christmas I n Downtown
The Christmas in Downtown Holiday Celebration has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.
Arts Council Virtual Show
The Greeneville Arts Council is hosting a virtual show highlighting the works of Becky M. and Jeffrey Foster. Visit greenevilleartscouncil.org to view their work. For additional information about exhibits, contact Director of Exhibitions Til Green at 423-329-5366.