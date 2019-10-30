MUSIC
CRAIG MORGAN: Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
MIKE FARRIS: Mike Farris Sings! The Soul of Christmas, a special holiday concert event, is Dec.6 at 8 p.m. at Paramount in Bristol, presented by The Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Tickets: $22-$97, available at www.paramountbristol.org.
THEATER
LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW: Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, 125 W. Main. through Sunday. Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Details: 423-753-1010 or jonesboroughtheatre.com/tickets.
MATILDA THE MUSICAL: Theatre-At-Tusculum will present Matilda The Musical at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8, 9, 14 and 15 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 17. Tickets are $15 for ages 12 and up, $12 for ages 60 and older and $5 for children 12 and under, payable by cash or check only. To reserve tickets, call 423-798-1620 or email jhollowell@tusculum.edu
SPECIAL EVENTS
MOSHEIM LIBRARY STORY TIME: Mosheim Public Library, on Main Street in Mosheim, will host family story time Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 3-5 p.m. “Wendy” from Wendy’s will visit with treats for children, and there will be stories and other fun. Everyone is welcome.
SENIOR/CAREGIVER EXPO: The Greeneville-Greene County Senior Resource Network will host a free Senior/Caregiver Expo on Monday, Nov. 18, from 4-6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 524 Tusculum Blvd. Vendors will provide information and materials on helpful community resources for seniors and caregivers. There will be free refreshments, door prizes, giveaways, blood sugar, blood pressure and oxygen checks, foot screenings and brain games. For more information, call 423-972-2998 or 423-552-3837.