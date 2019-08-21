MUSIC
MEET THE MOUNTAINS FESTIVAL: Saturday, Johnson City. Featuring the Way Down Wanderers. No date or location listed. More information: (615) 227-2770 or alleyesmedia.com.
RTE 23 MUSIC FESTIVAL: Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m., University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Virginia. Featuring music by The Fritz, C2 & the Brothers Reed, 49 Winchester. Event is free and open to the public. Details: birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
1927 SOCIETY CONCERT: Saturday, 7 p.m., Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol. Featuring Hank, Pattie and the Current. Details: birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
TOMMY EMANUEL: Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Featuring guest Logan Ledger. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
LONESTAR: Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
RHYTHM & ROOTS REUNION: Sept. 20 through 22, downtown Bristol. Tickets available online. Details: birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
THE MARCUS KING BAND FAMILY REUNION: Sept. 27-28, Pisgah Brewing Company, 150 Eastside Dr., Black Mountain, North Carolina. Featuring artists Yonder Mountain String Band, Doom Flamingo, Doyle Bramhall II, Andy Frasco & the Un, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Marcus King Band, Josh Ritter, Amanda Shires, Futurebirds, Los Coast and Charlie Overbey & The Broken Arrows. Details: mkbfamilyreunion.com.
RICKY SKAGGS AND KENTUCKY THUNDER: Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
NATALIE GRANT: Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
CRAIG MORGAN: Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
MOVIES
THE GOONIES: Thursday 6:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St. $5 entry fee. Cheesy Food Truck and concessions available. Details: capitolgreeneville.org.
RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK: Friday, 7 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St. $5 entry fee. The Shed Grub and Grill food truck and concessions available. Details: capitolgreeneville.org.
JURASSIC PARK: Saturday, 7 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St. $5 entry fee. Concessions available. Details: capitolgreeneville.org.
THEATER
BLUE PLATE SPECIAL: Saturday, 7 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St. $5 entry fee. Concessions available. Details: capitolgreeneville.org.
RED SUMMER: Sept. 12-15, 7:30 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 803 S. Gay St., Knoxville. Tickets $25. Details: carpetbagtheatre.org/events.
CITY OF ASHES: Sept. 12-13, 8 p.m., The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 800 S. Northshore Dr., Knoxville. Tickets $30. Details: MarbleCityOpera.com.
CATAPULT: Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
JONESBOROUGH CRUISE-IN: Thursday, Sept. 19, 5 to 8 p.m. Chuckey Depot Museum, 110 Second Ave., Jonesborough. Vintage cars, food, music. Event free and open to the public. Details: 753-1010.
HISTORY HOUND: Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Krutch Park, downtown Knoxville. Dog costume contest hosted by the 12th annual East Tennessee History Fair. Details: easttnhistory.org/eastTNhistoryfair.
APPALACHIAN FAIR: Through Saturday, open 3 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. Saturday, 100 Lakeview St. Gray, TN. Featuring competitive exhibits, creative arts, livestock, entertainment, etc. Details: appalachianfair.com.
MILL SPRING MAKERS FAIRE: Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., downtown Jonesborough. Featuring artists, craftsmen and makers from the region. Live entertainment, demonstrations, and food available. Details: millspringmakers.com or jonesborough.com.
BAILEYTON CELEBRATION 2019: Sept. 6, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Baileyton Elementary School grounds, Baileyton. Featuring country artist Emi Sunshine on Saturday. Details: baileytoncelebration.org.
APPALACHIAN FUSION: A FARM TO TABLE DINNER: Sept. 8, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Kingsport Farmers Market. Tickets are $50 for a five course meal, beer and wine, silent auction and live music. Details: arcd.org.
BCM SUPER RAFFLE: Sept. 22, 12 to 4 p.m., Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol. Prize winners drawn every five minutes. All proceeds go to museum. Details: BristolSessionsSuperRaffle.org.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE: Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.