MUSIC
NATALIE GRANT: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
JOHN MCCUTCHEON: Saturday, 8 p.m., Jubilee Community Arts at the Laurel Theater, 1538 Laurel Avenue, Knoxville. Details: www.jubileearts.org.
GHS CHORUS DESSERT AND A SHOW: Oct. 26, 7 p.m., and Oct. 27, 3 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Greeneville High School Advanced Chorus concert, followed by a dessert buffet in the GHS Café. Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for students, $5 for elementary-aged children and younger. Proceeds benefit GHS Chorus Boosters.
CRAIG MORGAN: Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
MIKE FARRIS: Mike Farris Sings! The Soul of Christmas, a special holiday concert event, is Dec.6 at 8 p.m. at Paramount in Bristol, presented by The Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Tickets: $22-$97, available at www.paramountbristol.org.
THEATER
LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW: Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, 125 W. Main. Oct. 17-Nov. 3. Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Details: 423-753-1010 or jonesboroughtheatre.com/tickets.
SPECIAL EVENTS
CHOCOLATE FANTASY & DESSERT DELIGHT: The 21st annual March of Dimes Chocolate Fantasy & Dessert Delight is Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6-8 p.m. at General Morgan Inn. There is also a silent auction. Tickets: $15 for adults and $5 for children under 10, available at Lisa Crum State Farm or General Morgan Inn.
HUMANE SOCIETY HOWL-O-WEEN: Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s annual Howl-O-Ween is Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free pet party is at the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Admission is free and open to the public. There will be live entertainment, a pet costume contest, inflatables, face painting, drawings, games and prizes. Details: 639-4771.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE: Sunday, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.