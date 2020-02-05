MUSIC GHS Chorus At NPAC
Greeneville High School’s Choruses will present their mid-winter concert on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The public is invited to the free performance. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.
Laura Story/Shane & Shane
Award-winning Christian artists Shane & Shane and Laura Story will present free concerts that are open to the community as part of the upcoming “Renew: A Music & Worship Conference,” hosted by Carson-Newman University. Shane & Shane will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, and Laura Story at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. Both concerts will take place at First Baptist Church, Jefferson City.
JRT Performs Cinderella
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre brings “Cinderella” to the stage this month. The production began Jan. 16, and will run through Feb. 9. An interpreter will be provided for the deaf on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for these select seats must be purchased by Jan. 18. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
EVENTS Carson-Newman’s Appalachian Cultural Center Events
Carson-Newman University’s Appalachian Cultural Center’s spring events will feature art, literature and moments of meditation. The season opens on Monday, Feb. 10.
Darwin Day At Gray Fossil Site
Join scientists for Darwin Day, an international celebration of science and the natural world, on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Activities are free to the public. For more information, email David Moscato at moscato@etsu.edu.
Mason House Gallery
The Greeneville Arts Council and The General Morgan Inn are hosting “Colorful Landscapes,” an exhibit featuring the vibrant and colorful artwork of Amy Saxonmeyer, in the Mason House Gallery through the month of February. A meet-the-artist reception, including hors d’oeuvres and libations in the ArtSpace Gallery, is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. This free event is open to the public.
“100 Years of Voting” Women with Vision See 20-20
“100 YEARS of VOTING” Women with Vision See 20-20 will take place on Friday, March 6, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Greeneville Greene County History Museum, 100 West McKee St. Tickets, which are $50 per person, are available at the Catalyst Coffee Company and the Greeneville Greene County History Museum. For additional information please call: 423-636-1558 or check out www.greenevillegreenecountyhistorymuseum.com.
Girl Scouts’ Cookie Creations Fundraiser
The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will host Cookie Creations on Feb. 13, at the Blackthorn Club, 1501 Ridges Club Dr., in Jonesborough, TN, 37659, from 6-9 p.m. This adult evening of food and fun features sweet and savory cookie-inspired dishes paired with beer from Johnson City Brewing Company and Tennessee Hills Distillery, and music by Bottle the Ocean. Tickets can be purchased at www.girlscoutcsa.org/CookieCreations for $75. Email philanthropy@girlscoutcsa.org or call 1-800-474-1912, ext. 2007 for more information.
CSA Fair
The regional Community Supported Agriculture Fair is set for Feb. 29, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. CSA farms from all across the region that serve the Tri-Cities and surrounding counties are encouraged to register. The CSA Fair is open to the public.
Contra Dancing
Join the Historic Jonesborough Dance Society for contra dancing on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St. Admission for the dance is $7 for adults and $5 for full time students and children. A beginner’s lesson is offered at 7 p.m. The dance runs from 7:30-10:30 p.m. with a waltz and Klondike Bar break at 9 p.m.
Spring Train Excursion
On Saturday, March 28, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor its Spring Excursion – a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad through western North Carolina from Dillsboro through Bryson City and the Nantahala Gorge. Tickets and pre-purchased meals may be ordered online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the EXCURSIONS link. For more information go to www.wataugavalleynrhs.org, or email wataugavalley@gmail.com
Haun Conference
Acclaimed storyteller and author Lew Bolton will serve as the keynote speaker at the 11th Annual Mildred Haun Conference, sponsored by Walters State Community College. The free conference will be held on the college’s Morristown campus Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8. The theme of this year’s conference is “Of Jack Tales and Sleeping Birds: Youth, Literacy and Appalachia.”