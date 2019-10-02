MUSIC
RICKY SKAGGS AND KENTUCKY THUNDER: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
NATALIE GRANT: Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
JOHN MCCUTCHEON: Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Jubilee Community Arts at the Laurel Theater, 1538 Laurel Avenue, Knoxville. Details: www.jubileearts.org.
CRAIG MORGAN: Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
ACTS, ARTS, ACADEMIA SERIES: Tusculum University Acts, Arts, Academia, in conjunction with the Provost’s Office and the English Department, present “What Makes for a Great Novel?” with Orson Scott Card, author of “Ender’s Game,” Wednesday, October 16, 7:00pm, Behan Arena Theatre. Tickets: Adults/Seniors — $10. Contact: 423-798-1620, jhollowell@tusculum.edu
UNICOI COUNTY APPLE FESTIVAL: Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., downtown Erwin. Free event. $25 cost to preregister for the running event and $20 for the 3K walk by Sept. 30, registration at the event closes at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and costs $25 and $30. Details: www.unicoicounty.org.
GENEALOGY, DNA & HISTORY DAY: Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Greene High School. Free event sponsored by Blue Springs Historical Association to benefit Blue Springs church and cemetery. Details: 423-257-4235 or 423-422-4957. Antique and handmade craft vendors should call 423-470-1323 before Friday to reserve space.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE: Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.