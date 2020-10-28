HALLOWEEN-THEMED EVENTS
A.M.S. Haunted Attractions — For those who enjoy a good scare, A.M.S. Haunted is a haunted house located on Lamar Alexander Parkway. Open from change to 7-11 p.m. there are indoor and outdoor haunts. This event is free, but they accept canned food donations and are also hosting a Trunk-r-Treat event on change to Oct. 31, beginning at noon.
Cedar Creek VFD Halloween
Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host a Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4-9 p.m. Bring the kids out on Halloween for some goodies! Follow the guidelines for a drive-thru option or park and meet a firefighter. Candy will be handed out from 4 p.m. until it runs out. Social distancing will be observed.
Debusk VFD Trick or Treat
The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department will hand out candy at the firehall on Oct. 31, starting at 4:30 p.m. Each group is asked to respect the 6-foot rule as they come up to the door to receive candy. Remember to wear some type of light or reflective device to warn drivers of your presence while near any roadway while trick or treating. The Dubusk VFD wishes all trick or treaters a safe and happy Halloween.
Fender’s Farm
Eeeeeekkkk! Haunted activities continue every Friday and Saturday in October. Admission Fees are: Field of Screams $10, Insane Inn/ patches penthouse $15 and a combo ticket is $21
Greeneville Community Halloween Candy Drive-Thru
A Candy Drive-Thru event will merge downtown’s traditional “Halloween Happenings” and “Hardin Park Halloween” events at Hardin Park, 602 Crescent Street, off of Vann Road near Hal Henard and Greeneville Middle Schools, on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Park gates will open from 4 to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out. Youngsters, less than 13 years of age, can receive candy from the comfort and safety of their own vehicle while riding through the park. No walkers permitted.
Decorated Vehicle Contest
All those attending the Candy Drive Thru at Hardin Park are encouraged to decorate their vehicle. Those wishing to be entered in the contest will receive an entry number at the beginning of the drive thru and be judged along the route by a panel of judges. Prizes will be awarded.
Costume ContestA Virtual Costume Contest will be held this year and will be sponsored in part by the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation for age categories 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years, 10-12 years and a family entry. Prizes will be awarded to the winners in each age category.
Chalk Drawing
Everyone is encouraged to draw on their own sidewalk or driveway, snap a photo and post to Main Street’s Facebook page. Make sure the artist’s name is included. All photos will be uploaded to Main Street’s website at the end of the month. For more information, visit www.Greenevilletn.gov and www.mainstreetgreeneville.org.
Halloween-Themed Movies On Main: Drive-in Edition
On Friday, Oct. 30, a halloween-themed Movies on Main: Drive-In Edition will begin at 7 p.m. “Toy Story of Terror” and “Scared Shrekless” will be shown, followed by the main feature film “Hocus Pocus” beginning at 8 p.m. The movies will be displayed behind the Washington County Courthouse and moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early and park in their spot starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for each car to attend but upon arrival, guests will receive $10 in JAMSA coins ($10 gift certificate for most downtown businesses). A ticket is required for each car to attend and tickets are limited to ensure appropriate state guidelines are followed. For more information or to purchase a ticket, please visit jbohalloween.com.
Hartman’s Corn Maze
Hartman’s Corn Maze and hayride will run weekly until October 31, along with zombie paintball hunting. Hartman’s Corn Maze is located at 7941 Blue Springs Parkway in Mosheim. For more information including times of operation, pricing, purchasing tickets on-line and COVID-19 regulations while visiting Hartman’s Corn Maze, visit their web site at www.HartmansCornMaze.com or call (423) 422-4836.
Haunted Cades Cove
Although specific ghost stories are few, plenty of visitors have reported paranormal activity. From graveyards, photos of orbs, one of a woman’s face coming out of the wall of an old church to the legend of Mavis Estep in The Cussing Cover, there are many eerie activities visitors encounter after dusk in Cades Cove.
Jack-O-Lantern Drive Thru
Pick up a pumpkin at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Monday, Oct. 26, from 2 -6 p.m., carve the pumpkin and bring it back to the Visitors Center on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 2-6 p.m. The town will light and display the Jack-O-Lanterns on Main Street on the evenings of October 29-31 from 6-9 p.m. Drive-thru or take a stroll along Main Street to see them all lit up. Winners will be chosen. Gift certificates for downtown will be awarded. For more information visit jbohalloween.com.
Maple Lane Maze
Since its opening in 1999, this corn maze has become an annual Blount County tradition. With inflatables, slides, hayrides and pumpkins, there is something for the whole family. Older kids and adults can get into the Halloween spirit in the haunted corn maze, which begins on select nights after 7 p.m.
Mosheim VFD Trunk Or Treat
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department will host a Halloween Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31, from 4:30 p.m. until the treats run out. The station is located at 7700 West Andrew Johnson Highway.
Paranormal Investigation at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site
The haunted and historic buildings of Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will be opened to the public for “Three Nights of Fright” paranormal investigating on Oct. 20, 24, and 27. S.R.S Paranormal is back to guide the hunt as they use their investigative equipment and teach the public the methods of their profession. Each night will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 11 p.m. There will be a limit of 10-15 participants each night that must be 12 years or older. Please email (tiptonhaynes@outlook.com) or call (423-926-3631) to register as slots will fill quickly. Cost is $25 per participant. Tipton-Haynes is located in South Johnson City at 2620 South Roan Street. Tipton-Haynes is a Tennessee Historical Commission State-Owned Historic Site.
Parkway Drive-In
Watch a scary movie on the big screen while social distancing at the Knoxville Horror Film Fest, held at the Parkway Drive-In in Maryville on October 23-25. The event will include horror classics, such as “Demons” and “Return of the Living Dead.”
St. James VFD Drive-thru Truck or Treat
The St. James VFD will host a Drive-thru Truck or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, beginning at 5 p.m. Trick or treaters can drive thru for individually wrapped candy and goodies or, if they feel safe, can meet the firemen and see the firetrucks. Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place. The station is located at 3035 St. James Road.
Scarecrow Selfie Scavenger Hunt
Enter the scarecrow selfie scavenger hunt contest is now open and will run until midnight on Saturday, Oct. 31. Locate each display by following a list of clues, available for download, from the Main Street: Greeneville website at www.mainstreetgreeneville.org, take a selfie that safely includes the item referenced in the clue and tag Main Street: Greeneville use the hashtag #GreenevilleScarecrows. The more displays you visit and selfies you enter, (one per display) the greater your chance to win a gift certificate provided by Broyles Feed Store in the drawing on November 1. The winner will be announced on November 1.
Spooktacular Extravaganza Drive-Thru
This free Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Foothills Mall allows children to trick-or-treat from the comfort of their car. Attendees can compete in an online costume contest, decorated car contest or even a Howl-O-Ween costume contest for dogs at Pet Supplies Plus.
Stories From The Pumpkin Patch
Stories from the Pumpkin Patch will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, from 3-8 p.m. at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site. Hot apple cider will be served out of the mid-nineteenth century George Haynes cabin and the Tipton-Haynes house will be open. The Appalachian Highland Celts will perform and have a haunted trail for visitors to test their courage. There will be candy, a bake sale and more.
Admission is $5 per adult and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Members of Tipton-Haynes are always free. Tipton-Haynes is located at 2620 S Roan Street in Johnson City, TN. For more information please call (423) 926-3631.
Trail Of Treats
The Midway United Methodist Church will be having its annual Trail of Treats in the church park on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5 -7 p.m. Bring the kids and enjoy the treats.
True and Chilling Tales from Jonesborough’s Past
Walk Main Street at dusk for this guided, walking tour of weird, macabre, and odd stories from the Oldest Town in Tennessee. Meet your guide at the Chester Inn Museum by 6:50 p.m. for the tour which will start at 7 p.m. The 1-hour long tours will be held October 29-31. Tickets are $8 and must be purchased in advance. To get your tickets, please visit jbohalloween.com.
Tusculum VFD Trunk or Treat
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will host a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. Fire trucks will be on display for the children and adults to view. Individually packaged candy and goodies will be given to the children. Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place. The station is located at 145 Alexander St.
Witches Wynd
Witches Wynd storytelling event at the Exchange Place will be a virtual event this year. Beginning on Friday, Oct. 23, and available through Oct. 31, log onto witcheswynd.com and see five noted storytellers weave their tales of ghoulies and ghosties and things that go bump in the night. Exchange Place suggests a donation of $7.00, which can be paid at the time of viewing with any major credit card. For more information, please call Exchange Place at 423-288-6071.
EVENTS ‘Macbeth’
Theatre-at-Tusculum presents, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” By William Shakespeare, directed by Brian Ricker, Nov. 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 8 and 15 at 2 p.m., at the Annie Hogan Byrd Theatre, Tusculum University. Tickets: Adults-$15, Seniors 60 and over-$12, children 12 and under-$5. For more information, call 423-798-1620 or email jhollowell@tusculum.edu.
Arts And Crafts Classes
Washington College Academy offers a variety of classes in arts and crafts. The minimum age for participants is 16 yrs. or older, unless otherwise specified. Visit www.wca1780.org to find out more information about each class and to register. Call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151 for more information.
Black In Appalachia Exhibit
Black In Appalachia explores the roots of African-American influence on the history and culture of Appalachia through documentaries, research, local narratives, public engagement and exhibition. The traveling exhibit will be on display at the Renaissance Center Atrium Gallery until Nov. 21. The Renaissance Center is located at 1200 E. Center Street, and the Atrium Gallery is located on the second floor. For more information about the Black in Appalachia project, please contact the Kingsport City Archives at 423-224-2559.
Vinyl Collectors Show 2020
The 2020 Vinyl Collectors Show will be held at the Double Tree Hilton in Johnson City from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 1. Shop for 1000s of rare vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia, and more. Admission is $2. Masks will be required of all customers and vendors. Based on the state’s current restrictions and recommendations, attendees are urged to adhere to local health dept. guidelines regarding the wearing of masks and social distancing.