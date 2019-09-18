MUSIC
RHYTHM & ROOTS REUNION: Friday- Sunday, downtown Bristol. Tickets available online. Details: birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
THE MARCUS KING BAND FAMILY REUNION: Sept. 27-28, Pisgah Brewing Company, 150 Eastside Dr., Black Mountain, North Carolina. Featuring artists Yonder Mountain String Band, Doom Flamingo, Doyle Bramhall II, Andy Frasco & the Un, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Marcus King Band, Josh Ritter, Amanda Shires, Futurebirds, Los Coast and Charlie Overbey & The Broken Arrows. Details: mkbfamilyreunion.com.
RICKY SKAGGS AND KENTUCKY THUNDER: Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
NATALIE GRANT: Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
CRAIG MORGAN: Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
THEATER
CATAPULT: Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
BCM SUPER RAFFLE: Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m., Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol. Prize winners drawn every five minutes. All proceeds go to museum. Details: BristolSessionsSuperRaffle.org.
GENEALOGY, DNA & HISTORY DAY: Saturday, Oct. 5, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Greene High School. Free event sponsored by Blue Springs Historical Association to benefit Blue Springs church and cemetery. Details: 423-257-4235 or 423-422-4957. Antique and handmade craft vendors should call 423-470-1323 before Sept. 27 to reserve space.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE: Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.