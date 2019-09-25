MUSIC
PARAMOUNT CHAMBER PLAYERS: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport; Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Center in Bristol; Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Johnson City; and Sunday at 3 p.m. as part of the Spencer-Miller Memorial Concert Series at Sinking Springs Presbyterian Church in Abingdon, Virginia. Performances honor American women composers. $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors, and students are free. Details: players@paramountplayers.com.
THE MARCUS KING BAND FAMILY REUNION: Friday-Saturday, Pisgah Brewing Company, 150 Eastside Dr., Black Mountain, North Carolina. Featuring artists Yonder Mountain String Band, Doom Flamingo, Doyle Bramhall II, Andy Frasco & the Un, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Marcus King Band, Josh Ritter, Amanda Shires, Futurebirds, Los Coast and Charlie Overbey & The Broken Arrows. Details: mkbfamilyreunion.com.
RICKY SKAGGS AND KENTUCKY THUNDER: Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
NATALIE GRANT: Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
JOHN MCCUTCHEON: Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Jubilee Community Arts at the Laurel Theater, 1538 Laurel Avenue, Knoxville. Details: www.jubileearts.org.
CRAIG MORGAN: Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
THEATER
CATAPULT: Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
HERITAGE DAY: Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Carter Railroad Museum at ETSU. Details: www.etsu.edu/railroad.
PACK THE PANTRY: Saturday, 1 p.m. kick off for Carson Newman home game against Virginia Wise, Carson Newman University. Carson Newman Student Success Center will collect donated food for “The Store,” a student career closet and food pantry on campus. Suggested items to donate include: canned meats or ravioli, soups, peanut butter, jelly, chips, ramen noodles, canned fruit, mac and cheese, rice, cereal and granola bars, cheese or peanut butter crackers, and individual microwavable bowls. Details: 865-471-3567.
DANDRIDGE SCOTS-IRISH FESTIVAL: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Downtown Dandridge on Main Street. Free event focused on Scots Irish heritage. Details: www.ScotsIrishFestival.com.
BURNSVILLE FALL FESTIVAL: Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Town Square in Burnsville, North Carolina. Free event celebrating “old-timey traditions.” Details: www.OldTimeyFallFestival.com.
UNICOI COUNTY APPLE FESTIVAL: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., downtown Erwin. Free event. $25 cost to preregister for the running event and $20 for the 3K walk by Sept. 30, registration at the event closes at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and costs $25 and $30. Details: www.unicoicounty.org.
GENEALOGY, DNA & HISTORY DAY: Saturday, Oct. 5, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Greene High School. Free event sponsored by Blue Springs Historical Association to benefit Blue Springs church and cemetery. Details: 423-257-4235 or 423-422-4957. Antique and handmade craft vendors should call 423-470-1323 before Friday to reserve space.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE: Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville. Details: npacgreeneville.ticketforce.com.