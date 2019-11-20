MUSIC
MIKE FARRIS: Mike Farris Sings! The Soul of Christmas, a special holiday concert event, is Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. at Paramount in Bristol, presented by The Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Tickets: $22-$97, available at www.paramountbristol.org.
PERFECT HARMONY: Five a cappella ensembles from East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music will perform Friday at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church in Johnson City, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive. The program, to be titled “Perfect Harmony,” will include a variety of genres and styles from jazz to pop, according to Dr. Alan Stevens, who directs the mixed group Greyscale, who will perform on Friday. Other ensembles will include Harmonium, a student-led female group; Swashbucklers, a student-led male group; Ascension, a student-led mixed group; and The Buc Five, a student-led barbershop ensemble. “It’s the first time we’ve had five a cappella groups on campus, and we are really excited to feature all of them together in the same concert for the first time,” Dr. Stevens said. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students with ID.
THEATER
TOYMAKER’S WISH: LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St., Kingsport, will present “Yuletide 2019: The Toymaker’s Wish” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday matinees are at 2 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 3 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to performances. Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students, and free for children 5 years of age and under. Reservations are recommended are may be made by calling the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.lamplighttheatre.com.
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: East Tennessee State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present “You Can’t Take It With You” on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Frank Bud Theatre, 441 Stout Dr., Johnson City. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s performance will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for ETSU faculty, staff and students with ID. For more information call the Theatre and Dance Box Office at 439-6511 or check online at www.etsu.edu/theatre.
SPECIAL EVENTS
CHRISTMAS IN THE COUNTRY: Christmas in the Country, the final event of the year at Exchange Place in Kingsport, will be Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to experience mid-19th century farm life in the winter, including food locals ate at the time and a traditional yule log ceremony, and regional vendors will be selling holiday crafts, baked goods, and decorations. Exchange Place is located at 4812 Orebank Road. For more information call 288-6071 or email email@exchangeplace.info.
LEGO CLUB: “LEGO Dimensions” will be the theme of the next LEGO Club meeting at both Gray and Jonesborough libraries in Washington County in November. The LEGO Dimensions Game will be available to play during build time. Participants are asked to bring their own bricks to build. Healthy snacks and drinks will be provided. The group meets from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Jonesborough, 200 E. Sabine Drive.
STORYTELLING BENEFIT: The Sevier County Senior Center, 1220 W. Main St. in Sevierville, will host a storytelling benefit for assisted living and nursing homes on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. Featured TN storytellers will include Jean Davidson, Kathleen Mavournin and Janice Brooks-Headrick. Reservations are required for the 11:30 a.m. lunch, which costs $5. For more information, call 453-8080.