MUSIC The Opera Regatta
The Knoxville Opera’s Opera Regatta is a pontoon boat with two opera singers and Maestro Brian Salesky onboard, which will travel down the Tennessee River, making stops along the way on 3 consecutive Sundays, Oct. 4, 11, and 18. The performers will sing a repertoire from Broadway musicals, Disney movies and classic opera and operetta. For more information visit knoxvilleopera.com.
The Marching Bucs
The Marching Bucs concert series continues through mid-November. School songs traditionally associated with football season will be performed by the Gold Band on Oct. 2. The ETSU Color Guard will be featured on Oct. 9. Motown favorites, including Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to celebrate Halloween,” and “Songs of Joy” will be presented later in the series. For more information, contact moorejd@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.
EVENTS The 45th Annual Craftsmen’s Fair
The 45th Annual Craftsmen’s Fair will feature more than 200 booths of handmade arts and crafts, many demonstrated, and some personalized, on site at the Gatlinburg Convention Center, located at 234 Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN.
Admission at the door includes multiple free music shows daily, a free multi-day pass upgrade, and children of all ages enter for free with paid adult. Face covering and social distancing observed for this event. For more information, visit our website at www.CraftsmenFair.com or call us at 865-436-7479.
Arts And Crafts Classes
Washington College Academy offers a variety of classes in arts and crafts. The minimum age for participants is 16 yrs. or older, unless otherwise specified. Visit www.wca1780.org to find out more information about each class and to register. Call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151 for more information.
Juried Art Exhibit
The exhibit will be open to the public by appointment from Saturday, Sept. 19, through Oct. 10, 2020. Call the McKinney Center to schedule a private viewing. For more information, please contact the McKinney Center at 423.753.0562.
Movies On Main: Drive-In Edition
Movies on Main: Drive-In Edition returns. The Town of Jonesborough plans to show a drive-in movie once a month. Tickets are $10 for each car to attend but upon arrival, guests will receive $10 in JAMSA coins ($10 gift certificate for most downtown businesses). A ticket is required for each car to attend and tickets are limited to ensure appropriate state guidelines are followed. Guests will not be allowed into the drive-in after the movie begins. For more information or to purchase a ticket, please visit Jonesborough.com.
Hartman’s Corn Maze
Hartman’s Corn Maze and hayride will run weekly until October 31. The haunted maze and haunted hayride, along with zombie paintball hunting. Hartman’s Corn Maze is located at 7941 Blue Springs Parkway in Mosheim. For more information including times of operation, pricing, purchasing tickets on-line and COVID-19 regulations while visiting Hartman’s Corn Maze, visit their web site at www.HartmansCornMaze.com or call (423) 422-4836.
Black In Appalachia Exhibit
Black In Appalachia explores the roots of African-American influence on the history and culture of Appalachia through documentaries, research, local narratives, public engagement and exhibition. The traveling exhibit will be on display at the Renaissance Center Atrium Gallery until Nov. 21. The Renaissance Center is located at 1200 E. Center Street, and the Atrium Gallery is located on the second floor. For more information about the Black in Appalachia project, please contact the Kingsport City Archives at 423-224-2559.