EVENTS The Royal Tea For Princes & Princesses
The Royal Tea for Princes & Princesses, a special event for sons & daughters and their families, will be held on April 19, from 2-4 p.m. in the General Morgan Inn Ballroom. Seating begins at 1:30 p.m. Select your table upon arrival. The event includes storytellers, photo ops, music, luncheon, face painting, crafts and a silent auction. The cost is $40 for adults and $30 for children. Call 423-787-1,000 to make reservations or send a check to Greene LEAF, PO Box 1253, Greeneville, TN 37744. Proceeds will be help purchase computers and supplies for students in Greene County Schools.