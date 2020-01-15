MUSIC Rhonda Vincent
Rhonda Vincent returns to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. for a night of Bluegrass music with world-class musicians that collectively make up The Rage. Only $20 balcony seats remain for this performance. Tickets are on sale now for all performances for the entire 2019-2020 season and may be purchased online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by calling 423-638-1679.
THEATER “Foggy Valley: South of the Border”
A miscommunication leads to a major switch up in this slapstick adventure that’s sure to leave audiences laughing. The show runs until Feb. 2. Performances are on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children and free for children 5 years and under. To make reservations, call (423) 343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com. LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
EVENTS Bird-Friendly Gardening Lecture
Tom Tribble, Past President of Elisha Mitchell Audubon Society in Asheville will discuss Bird Friendly Gardening at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Kingsport Higher Education Center, 300 West Market Street, Kingsport, TN. Sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS), this program is free and the public is invited. For more information, call 423-348-6572 or e-mail sapsinfo@embarqmail.com.
Downton Abbey Day
A “Downton Abbey-Inspired Day in Historic Downtown Greeneville” is planned for Sunday, Jan. 19, from 1-8 p.m. Events include a Downton Abbey-era car show, an afternoon tea, 1920s music with the B Sharp Band, Downton Abbey-style hat exhibit, a showing of the movie “Downton Abbey” and more. Tickets are $35 per person and include entry to all three events. Tickets may be purchased via Eventbrite on the hotel’s website at www.generalmorganinn.com. Participants are encouraged to wear fancy hats or clothes from the 1920s.
Contra Dancing
Join the Historic Jonesborough Dance Society for contra dancing on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St. Admission for the dance is $7 for adults and $5 for full time students and children. A beginner’s lesson is offered at 7 p.m. The dance runs from 7:30-10:30 p.m. with a waltz and Klondike Bar break at 9 p.m.