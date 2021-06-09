BLOWING ROCK, NC — All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine will be hosting outdoor events at Tweetsie Railroad from June 11–20.
With extensive health and safety protocols in place, this fun-filled event offers families the opportunity to hop on board a train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine, and enjoy access to family activities including lawn games, live entertainment, photo ops, a bubble zone and more. Grab your Party Pass to track your journey and pick up favors at stops along the way. Say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, the Railway Controller from The Island of Sodor. Stop in the party corner for lawn game fun, have a blast in the bubble zone and check out the Gift Shop for exclusive Thomas souvenirs!
Advanced tickets are required, a release says.
The Day Out With Thomas highlights include an approximately 25-minute Train Ride pulled by a full-sized, talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive. This year’s riders will earn an official Travel Badge sticker by helping Thomas.
Activities and entertainment will feature Party Bash Corner to snap some photos, a bubble zone and lawn game fun. Photo opportunities will be available throughout the event, including with Thomas himself.
Live Entertainment will include the Wild West Train Adventure, Diamond Lil’s Can-can Review, Hopper & Porter and a magic show.
General admission includes:
- Ride behind Thomas the Tank engine plus amusement rides, panning for gold and visiting the animals in the Deer Park Zoo.
Say hello to Sir Topham Hatt,
- Controller of the Railway.
- Each child receives a ‘Party Pass’ keepsake booklet to track their journey at the event, as collect prizes along the way.
- Gift Shop on-site will offer exclusive Thomas & Friends products only available at Day Out With Thomas.
- Food and drinks will be available on-site for purchase.
Select your designated train departure time when purchasing tickets at www.tweetsie.com
Tickets for an unforgettable day at Day Out With Thomas are available at www.tweetsie.com. Ticket prices are $52 for adults (age 13 and older), $33 for children ages 3-12 and free for ages 2 and under (service charges and fees may apply). Advanced tickets are required.
For more information and directions, contact Tweetsie Railroad at 800-526-5740 or visit www.tweetsie.comFor more information about Thomas & Friends please visit: www.thomasandfriends.com, www.facebook.com/thomasandfriends and for bonus material and exclusive content www.youtube.com/user/thomasandfriends.