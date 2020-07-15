The third show in Main Street Greeneville’s 2020 Summer Concert Series, Lyrics on the Lawn, is Thursday, July 16 at 7 p.m. The free concert will be held on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion in the heart of downtown Greeneville. The concerts take place each Thursday evening in July.
The July 16 show will open with My New Favorites followed by headliner The Threetles from Greeneville. The opening act will begin at 7 p.m. with intermission scheduled for 7:45 p.m. and the headliner taking the stage at 8 p.m.
My New Favorites combine Appalachian and honky-tonk sounds into a high energy free-for-all. They’re rootsy enough for Americana and country purists, and progressive enough for folks who are ready to hear Michael Jackson or the Allman Bros. played on the old time clawhammer banjo.
Led by award-winning singer/songwriter Jeffrey Benedict, the band combines classic and original Americana and honky-tonk sounds. They feature top-notch fiddling from the young virtuoso, Westley Harris, and sweet vocal harmonies from bass-player supreme Amy Benedict. Jason Carpenter, a one-man-band percussionist, rounds out the sound. My New Favorites have been featured at Merlefest, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, the Blue Plum Festival and the PBS-TV series, “Song of The Mountains.”
The Threetles are a three-piece Beatles tribute band formed in 2001 by Ron Hensley and Mark Eades. They perform in costume, use Liverpool accents, and cover all eras of the Beatles music. The band consists of: Ron Hensley a.k.a. Ron “Lennon” (lead vocals, guitar), Mark Eades a.k.a. “MarkCartney” (bass, vocals), and Chris Tarlton a.k.a. “Ringo’s Tarr” (drums, vocals). The Threetles were created out of a passion for playing the tunes of the Beatles and wanting to share the experience with fans of all ages. Emulating the Beatles music and sound is challenging within itself, but the band has placed their own unique spin on it by performing a tribute to a four-piece band with only three musicians. The Threetles can be seen playing at clubs, festivals, weddings, special events, private parties, etc.
The event is scheduled to happen rain or shine on the lawn of the mansion. Severe weather may force a cancellation so stay tuned to all forms of media for updates.
In accordance with CDC and state guidelines, the protocol for the 2020 concert series will require the wearing of cloth masks while moving about within the event boundaries. This may be modified to include even while seated within the boundaries. Announcements, as related to COVID-19, made at the time of the event will supersede all other requirements and guidelines.
Social distancing will be practiced in such a manner that persons from different households or small groups are able to substantially maintain 6 feet of separation from other persons. It is recommended that you bring a blanket even if you are seated in a chair. Minors must have direct parental supervision and follow social distancing guidelines, remaining seated with their group.
On site event food vendors for this concert include, Creamy Cup, Top Dog Hot Dogs and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Creamy Cup and Top Dog Hot Dogs will locate across the street from the mansion allowing for customer social distancing on the sidewalks while waiting in line.
Bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets and select your spot to enjoy the evening. The event is Smoke Free. Please note pets are welcome, however they must remain within the designated Fido Friendly area during the event.
Sponsors for the series are Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, East Tennessee Foundation, Greeneville Federal Bank, Heritage Community Bank, Marsh Propane, Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean, Greeneville Light & Power System, Radio Greeneville, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, LLC and A. Dave Wright Architect. Additional partners of Main Street: Greeneville helping to bring the concerts to life are the Dickson-Williams Historical Association, EMS, Fatz Café, General Morgan Inn, Road Show Mobile Stages, Sound Studio Live, Town of Greeneville, Public Works, Greeneville Fire Department, and Greeneville Police Department along with a host of volunteers.