The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation announces their 15th annual Daddy-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 7-9 p.m.
This year’s dance will be held at the Greeneville High School Gymnasium in order to accommodate the crowd of daddies and daughters that have made attending this event a family tradition, a release says.
Advance tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center ticket office. Box office hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 and may be purchased with cash or check. Tickets are also available online through the GCSEF website. Tickets will also be available at the door for $15 on the night of the dance if venue space allows.
Professional photography will be available at the event provided by Stephanie Smith and Heather Jones, art and photography teachers at Greeneville High School. Smith and Jones will be assisted by GHS photography students, and members of the Greeneville Schools in Action Council. The optional portrait packages must be paid for by cash or check on dance night at the time the photos are taken. Portrait information sheets will be included in an information packet that will be provided at the time dance tickets are purchased. Proceeds from portrait packages will directly benefit the GHS art program.
At 7 p.m., Electric Avenue’s Robbie Britton will kick-off the event with two hours of dance tunes specially selected for the evening.
Several Greeneville area restaurants are offering a variety of “Daddy & Daughter Meal Deals” for those who purchase tickets in advance. These offers are available during dinner hours before the dance, on dance night only, to daddies and daughters who show their tickets at the time they place their order. Some restrictions apply – complete details will be available at the time advance tickets are purchased.
“We hope daddies and their daughters will take advantage of this event to spend some special time together,” said Amanda Waddell, GCS Education Foundation Executive Director, in the release. “The GCS Education Foundation and the Greeneville Schools in Action partnered to host this event fourteen years ago, and it’s been a huge success. For the majority of the attendees, this event has become a family tradition. We’ve always had a full house of daddies and daughters from throughout the county. They’ve laughed, danced, and had a marvelous time.”
Profits from this event benefit the GSIA scholarship program, and the GCS Education Foundation FOCUS Grant program.
In the unlikely event that inclement weather forces a cancellation, the dance will not be rescheduled.
Tickets cannot be returned for refund.
For more information about this event, check the GCS Education Foundation web site, www.gcseducationfoundation.net, the organization’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GCS.EducationFoundation or contact Amanda Waddell at the GCS Education Foundation at (423) 823-0001.