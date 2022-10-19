While the fall season brings about pumpkin spice and everything nice, the cooler temperatures can send a myriad of pests heading indoors in search of food and shelter.
Pest-proofing is a year-round endeavor; however, each season presents its own unique set of pest populations for which to prepare.
As such, the National Pest Management Association is offering several prevention tips for a pest-free home this fall.
“Once indoors, pests like rodents, cockroaches and spiders pose a serious risk to both people and property, triggering allergies and asthma attacks, transmitting diseases and bacteria, contaminating food, and even compromising the value of a home by gnawing through electrical wires and support beams,” said Cindy Mannes, senior vice president of public affairs for the NPMA, in a news release. “It is important for homeowners to be proactive and vigilant in preventing pest infestations in the home.”
The NPMA recommends the following tips to pest-proof your home this season:
• Keep kitchen counters clean, store food in airtight containers and dispose of garbage regularly in sealed receptacles. Crumbs and garbage buildup are appealing to pests scrounging for food.
• Screen attic vents, openings to chimneys, and any other areas where homes may be open to the outdoors, like mail slots and animal doors.
• Seal cracks and crevices on the outside of the home using caulk and steel wool. Pay close attention to where utility pipes enter the structure.
• Keep basements, attics and crawl spaces well ventilated and dry.
• Inspect items such as boxes of decorations, package deliveries, and grocery bags before bringing them indoors.
• Replace weather-stripping and repair loose mortar around the foundation and windows.
• Install gutters or repair existing systems, which will help draw water and moisture away from your home, preventing any leaks or buildup that might attract pests.
• Store firewood at least 20 feet away from the house and keep shrubbery well-trimmed.
“As you carve out time for fun and holiday festivities this season, be sure to pest-proof your home to prevent an infestation, the NPMA reminds in the news release. “If you suspect the presence of pests in your home, contact a licensed pest professional to inspect, identify and treat the problem.”
For more information on pest-proofing tips and common household pests, please visit www.PestWorld.org.