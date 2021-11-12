Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will present “Visions of Christmas: 1862” on Dec. 4 from 2-6 p.m. Be a guest of the Haynes family and friends as they begin their celebrations for the holiday season.
Experience what it was like for this family with the glow of oil lamps and the smell of greenery. Reenactors will be in period clothing and recreating the atmosphere of the late months of 1862 for the Haynes family and Northeast Tennessee. The event will also celebrate the 205th birthday anniversary of Landon Cater Haynes who was born on December 2, 1816, a release says. Enjoy family fun playing parlor games with the Haynes family and enjoy holiday snacks and drinks that are being prepared over the open hearth in the cabin.
While waiting for a tour, Mountain Boys Kountry Kitchen will be in the visitor center selling holiday pastries. Kids can make their own holiday craft. The Watauga Historical Association will be setup for anyone wishing to learn on how to research their family lineage. A display will allow visitors to view objects of a Revolutionary soldier. If you are brave enough, visitors can also explore the cave and then take a brisk walk in the woods during daylight hours.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. As always, members of the Tipton-Haynes Historical Association receive free admission. Call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com to make a reservation for the 1862 Christmas candlelight tour or for more information. Tours begin at 2:15 p.m. and continue every twenty minutes until the last tour at 5:55 p.m. Reservations are strongly suggested prior to Dec. 4 as space will be limited. Tipton-Haynes is located at 2620 South Roan Street in Johnson City.