JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The 26th annual Stories from the Pumpkin Patch will be held Saturday from 3-8 p.m. at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, 2620 S. Roan St..
From 3-6 p.m. there will be crafts for young children, hayrides courtesy of Johnson City Kubota, family friendly stories and spooky stories at the cave, apple cider warmed over an open fire, and food from local vendors will be available throughout the evening.
This year, Characters will reenact the Sanderson Sisters’ story from the iconic movie “Hocus Pocus” in the historic cabin, a news release said.
This year’s storytellers will be Libby Tipton, Terry Arrington and Tama Lunceford.
Tipton utilizes a combination of sign, gesture, and voice to tell stories about her culture, subculture, and roots in a deaf Appalachian family. Arrington is a native of southwest Virginia who has lived throughout the country and served in the United States Army. Lunceford’s vivid imagination, expressive manner and colorful language touch minds and hearts through all kinds of stories — folktales, fairy tales, tall tales, personal, historical, and hysterical stories, the release said.
Each of the tellers will have several stories, including one story each to be told in the Haunted Cave.
Admission is $5 per adult and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Members are always admitted free.
For more information call 423-926-3631.