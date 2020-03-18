Leah Fillers describes herself as a tomboy who couldn’t walk in high heels and didn’t know how to put on make-up. That all changed when a friend recruited the basketball dribbling dynamo to compete in the Fairest of the Fair Pageant two years ago.
Fillers, now a 19-year-old biology major at East Tennessee State University, entered the pageant world later than most contestants. She said her competitive drive compelled her to give it a try.
“I felt like, if I could do that, I could do anything because it’s so far out of my comfort zone,” she said.
Fillers comes by her competitive streak honestly — just ask her two brothers, Ty, 17, and Eli, 11.
“I tell Ty I’m the reason he’s tough, not the other way around,” She said, noting that the two tried to beat each other in everything from wrestling to basketball to the grades they made in school. Her mother, Becky, a seventh-grade teacher who Fillers says is her best friend and role model, drew the line at letting her join the football team to prove she could play better than him.
“I just wanted to beat him in everything because I was two years older but he was the boy,” she explained. “If he did it, I wanted to do it.”
Her father Jim, a sergeant. with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, stoked her competitive fire on the basketball ball court, taking her to the gym on Sundays to practice and challenging her to get around his 6-foot-2-inch frame to score.
“He’s the reason that I have a drive to be the best I can be in everything,” she said. “He’s always been my motivator and coach.”
Fillers didn’t place in her first pageant but went back to compete again last summer, knowing better what to expect and feeling more confident. Her stick-to-it-iveness served her well and she placed fourth.
Then Fillers got a call from a director with the Miss Greene County Pageant just a couple days before the competition for the 2020 title,asking her to compete.
“I didn’t have time to worry or overthink it and just threw myself out there,” she said. “By your third pageant you figure out that you don’t say what you think the judges want to hear. You just be yourself.”
To her shock, she won and will compete in the Miss Tennessee Pageant in Memphis on June 13.
Until then, she’s focusing her energy and determination on helping Greene County students to enjoy something else she’s passionate about. Fillers developed a love for music from her parents. Her father steered her towards music early in life.
“He told me when I was eight, that I could play all the sports I wanted to but I needed to ‘play an instrument too because when you’re old like me and your bones hurt and you can’t play ball anymore, you need something you can carry with you the rest of your life,’” Fillers said. “At that time, I didn’t think it would become that important to me.”
She took formal lessons on the piano for ten years and her father taught her to play the stand up bass and guitar. Now she plays the bass and sings in a bluegrass gospel band called Threads of Faith with her mother. She’s so passionate about playing music, in fact, she’s using her pageant platform to help others experience it too.
“I’ve seen how therapeutic it can be,” she explained. “I’d come home after a tough basketball game or a hard day at school and just sitting there at the piano — music can be magical, in a sense. I’ve gotten to play at nursing homes and see people with degenerative mental illnesses who can’t remember their kids’ names half the time but they can remember songs.”
Fillers’ decided to do something for the kids in Greene County that would promote music among children. She believes it will give them a constructive, creative outlet while teaching them discipline and that if they work hard to be good at something, it can be rewarding.
“It will give them an opportunity to get out with their friends, be in the band, play with their friends, be a part of a team and put them out in that social environment as they head into high school and make new friends,” she said, adding, “It’s a time in your life when you’re trying to figure out who you are, who you want to be. I feel like this project can help them find that sense of belonging.”
The Make a Joyful Noise project set out to put instruments in the hands of 30 Greene County Middle School students. She is halfway to her goal and hopes to receive donations of 15 more instruments or raise the $1300 needed to purchase them.
Among the gently used instruments requested are violin, ukulele, flute, drum set, trumpet, marimba, tenor and alto saxophones, percussion, guitars, snare drums, keyboard, banjo and mandolin. Fillers said anyone interested in helping with the project can contact Becky Fillers at 423 972-7393. Monetary donations can be made to the Joyful Noise account at Apex Bank or mailed to Debusk Elementary School, Attn.: Becky Fillers, 740 Debusk Rd. Greeneville 37743, payable to Joyful Noise.
Fillers actually enjoys the high heels and make-up now. She enjoys her crown even more, explaining that children look at her as a princess.
“In their eyes, I’m royalty. I’m like a Disney princess to them,” she said. “I love it. Here I am a biology major but my dream job would be to work at Disney World and be a Disney princess.”
Above all, Fillers is grateful for the doors it opens to help others.
“It has put me out in the community in ways I never would have been otherwise,” Fillers said.