Topper, an 8-year-old, male apple-headed Chihuahua, was brought to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center in early October. His owner, because of failing health, was no longer able to care for him.
Naturally, little Topper was scared and confused upon intake but soon adjusted to shelter life. We’ve discovered that he enjoys laying outside or on his bed so the sun shines on him. Topper will stand on his back legs and dance a jig for a treat too.
He loves mornings when staff arrive to work at the Adoption Center and will bark for their attention. He even begs to sit in the laps of volunteers and visitors throughout the day.
At night, this little guy is content to curl up in his bed, wrapped in a blanket. Topper’s adoption fee is only $100 and this includes microchip, neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, de-worming and flea prevention.
We know there’s a loving home out there, somewhere for Topper. He would do well in a quiet and consistent home. He loves to walk on a leash and will need encouragement with housebreaking. He’s nervous around small children, so would prefer home with older children or no children.
He would enjoy spending the majority of his day lounging in the lap of a loving owner.
If you would like to meet Topper, stop by the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center, Tuesday through Friday from noon-5 p.m. or Saturday from noon-4 p.m. If you have questions, you can call our staff after noon at 423-639-4771.
We would love to share more information about Topper so we can find him a forever home. If you are unable to adopt Topper, please tell your friends, family and neighbors of his need for a home.
We want to remind everyone that Wash Depot is having a pet food donation drive called “Wash-N-Wag Wednesday” to help feed our shelter dogs and cats. This will be every Wednesday through the month of November between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can drop off your pet food donations at Wash Depot: 1000 W. Andrew Johnson Highway or 60 Erwin Highway.
Wash Depot will match pound-for-pound all pet food that is collected. While making your donation, you can also receive a $2 discount on one of their automatic washes. A wash purchase is not required.
This is a great way to help the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society stock shelves with lots of food for the dogs and cats to feed them during the winter months and get a discount on your next car wash.
As always, thank you for your support of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!