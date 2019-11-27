Happy Thanksgiving to all of our Greene County’s Accent readers. The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is happy to share that Topper, who we introduced to you in the Nov. 20 edition, has found a happy home with Don and Rose Weddle.
The Weddles saw Topper in Accent, and after they met him, they decided he should go home with them. Topper’s shelter friend, Penelope, was adopted, too!
Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness and thankfulness. I am thankful for my family, friends and life. I am also thankful for my pets and the bond I share with them, and if your pets are like mine, they are grateful for sharing my Thanksgiving feast.
Besides, who wouldn’t want to dine on a nice turkey dinner?
There are, however, a few facts that are important to know before sharing a delicious Thanksgiving meal with your pets.
Most holiday foods are fine in small portions, such as turkey without bones, bland mashed potatoes and stuffing without onions. Breads should be fine for your pet too, so toss a couple small bits off the table for Fido.
Most vegetables are safe if not too heavily seasoned. Corn and green beans are fine to share, but if someone offers your pet the green bean casserole made with fried onions, quickly remove those fried onions and then rinse the beans for safety. … Better yet, just skip the green bean casserole when treating your pet.
Moderation at the Thanksgiving table is key to both you and your pet. Too much can make for an aching and sick stomach.
Remember to watch your pets closely so they don’t sneak the turkey or basket of rolls off the table.
Let your guests know your rules when it comes to your dog or cat and feeding them scraps!
We’re wishing Accent readers a very happy Thanksgiving! The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
I am so thankful for you and our Humane Society supporters that help us give unwanted dogs and cats a second chance at life.