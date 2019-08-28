Doak House Museum staff members will demonstrate how to make traditional corn husk dolls during a special event Saturday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Guests can participate at any point during those four hours and do not need to register or reserve a spot. The suggested donation is $5, a news release said.
Free house tours will be available. Afterward, guests can visit the farmer’s market on the Doak House grounds and check out items such as local vegetables and hand crafts.
“In addition to generating home decoration ideas, this event is a great way to teach children about history and help them adopt a new skill,” said Dollie Boyd, Tusculum University’s director of museums. “With the farmer’s market on site that day and the opportunity to visit the home as well, the community can plan to have an enjoyable time at the Doak House.”
For more information, call the Doak House at 423-636-8554.