Country music artist Tracy Byrd will be live at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. for a night of old school country.
Byrd, who was a chart topper through most of the 1990s, has six No. 1 hits and 13 Top 10 hits including “Watermelon Crawl,” “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo,” “I’m From The Country,” “Don’t Take Her She’s All I’ve Got,” and “Holdin’ Heaven.” His top hit “Keeper of the Stars” won him the Academy of Country Music’s 1995 “Song of the Year” award.
Byrd signed with MCA Nashville Records in 1992 and broke through on the country music scene with his 1993 single “Holdin’ Heaven,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks. The album also included the remake hit of Johnny Paycheck’s “Someone to Give my Love To,” cementing Byrd as a traditional country troubadour, a release says. The debut album went on to be certified gold, a reward signifying sales in excess of 500,000 copies. Although he did not land a second No. 1 until 2002’s hit “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo,” he has charted more than 30 hit singles in his career. Touring across the world, Byrd’s songs attract audiences of all ages and is recognized as “Real Country” performing from his heart and soul.
Tickets start at $30 and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.