Happy St. Patrick’s Day! I know, it’s a day early, but I had to say it. It’s the one day of the year where we can all be Irish for the day.
Who was the man for which we celebrate the day? St. Patrick lived during the fifth century and was a Romano-British Christian missionary. Patrick was believed to have been born into a wealthy Romano-British family.
In the “Declaration” which is believed to have been written by St. Patrick, it says that at the age of 16, he was kidnapped by Irish raiders and taken to Gaelic Ireland as a slave. He writes that God told him to flee to the coast where a ship would take him home. Upon returning home, it is reported that he became a priest and returned to Ireland to convert the pagans to Christianity in the northern half of Ireland.
Celebrations on St. Patrick’s Day, or the Festival of St. Patrick, are a cultural and religious celebration held on what is believed to be the day he died, March 17. Even though St. Patrick’s Day is held during Lent, the restriction on eating certain foods and drinking alcoholic beverages are lifted for the day.
Modern day celebrations are more involved, especially in North America, featuring parades, festivals, banquets and dances.
So in preparation for St. Patrick’s Day, below are some traditional dishes to enjoy found on a link to “Just a Pinch Recipes” found on GreenevilleSun.com .
DUBLIN CODDLE
By Kristin D. from Jacksonville, Florida
Ingredients
1 pound bacon
8 good quality pork sausages (you may substitute turkey or chicken sausage for a healthier alternative)
4 onions, sliced
black pepper
1-2 leeks, some green tops included, sliced
2 bay leaves
2 sprigs of fresh thyme
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
6 potatoes, such as russets, peeled and cut into 2 or 3 large chunks
3 cups ham or chicken stock
1 tablespoons butter
soda bread, to serve (optional)
Preheat oven to 275 degrees.
Cook your bacon until it just starts to crisp. Drain on paper towels. Slice in half widthwise and set aside. Reserve fat.
Heat a flameproof Dutch oven over medium heat. Add in butter and sausages. Cook, about 15 minutes, until evenly browned all over. Remove sausages, slice widthwise into chunks. Set aside.
Using the same Dutch oven, add your onions and cook, gently, for about 7 minutes until soft but not colored. If necessary, add a touch of reserved bacon fat.
Layer onions, sausage, and bacon in the bottom of the dish seasoning each layer well with plenty of black pepper. Add leeks, herbs and garlic, and finish with a layer of potatoes. Season with a little more black pepper, then pour in your stock.
Cover Dutch oven tightly and bring to a boil on the stovetop. Transfer to the preheated oven and cook for 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until potatoes are tender.
Serve with chunks of soda bread to mop up the juices.
BANGERS AND MASH
By Linda Kauppinen, from Greenwood, Florida
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil, extra virgin
8 thick beef sausages (or flavor you prefer)
The Mash
8-10 yukon gold potatoes, peeled and quartered
6 tablespoons milk
1 stick butter, cubed
salt and fresh ground pepper
The Onion Gravy
2 medium onioins, peeled and thinly sliced
1 1/4 tablespoons beef stock concentrate (I use Marmite or Beef Stock Crystals)
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil, extra virgin
4 teaspoons corn starch or flour
4 teaspoons cold water
salt and fresh ground pepper
Heat the oil in a large frying pan, turn the heat to medium and add the sausages. Fry until the sausages are golden brown and firm, turning them from time to time — about 20 minutes. Once cooked place in an ovenproof dish and keep warm until the mash and gravy are ready.
Meanwhile start the mashed potato by boiling the potatoes in lightly salted water until soft. Drain, and keep warm until ready to mash.
While the potatoes are cooking make the gravy. Melt the oil and butter in a large saucepan over a gentle heat. Add the onion and cover with a lid.
Cook slowly for approximately 10 mins or until the onions are soft and translucent.
Add the sugar and balsamic vinegar to the onions and stir well. Cover with the lid and continue to cook for a further five minutes. Add the stock and boil gently uncovered for five minutes.
In a heat-proof bowl mix the corn starch/flour with the cold water to a thin paste. Pour a little of the hot gravy into the starch mixture and mix thoroughly. Pour the starch mixture back into the gravy, raise the heat to high and boil for 10 minutes or until the gravy is slightly thickened. Keep warm until ready to serve.
Finish the mash by placing the milk and butter in the pan used to boil the potatoes, return to the heat and warm gently until the butter has melted.
Add the potatoes and mash using either a potato masher, a fork or a potato ricer. Whip the mashed potato lightly with a wooden spoon. Season with salt and pepper.
To Serve: Spoon the mash onto 4 warmed dinner plates, place two fat sausages either on the top or at the side of the mash and pour the hot onion gravy over.