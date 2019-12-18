Our annual Trim-A-Tree fundraising drive is going strong. This fundraising effort is one of our most important each year.
All members of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should have received our annual Christmas letter and Trim-A-Tree tag ornament in the mail. The ornament tag can be returned with a photograph, drawing or name of your pet(s), along with your donation. The pictures and tags decorate our beautiful Christmas tree at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center, 950 Hal Henard Road. By the time Christmas arrives, we have one of the most beautifully decorated trees you can imagine.
Not yet a member? No problem! We want you to become a part of our Christmas celebration. All you have to do is stop by our Adoption Center. We will give you a tag ornament to fill out or decorate and happily place it on our tree. It’s friends like you — ones willing to give their time and support — that make a difference in the lives of dogs and cats that have been dealt a hard-knock life through no fault of their own.
The homeless dogs and cats that are sheltered in our Adoption Center deserve to have fresh food and water, vet care and a warm, safe place to lay their head at night. Your support allows us to provide this for them.
If you are unable to come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center, you are welcome to mail your donation, and if you like, tell us the name of your pet or send a picture, and we will decorate a tag ornament for you and place it on our tree.
You can reach our staff if you have any questions after noon Tuesday to Saturday at 423-639-4771. Our mailing address is GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. You can also donate online at www.gchumanesociety.com/donate/
As always, we invite you to visit our no-kill Adoption Center. Even if you’re not able to adopt at this time, the shelter dogs and cats love the attention from our visitors; a pat on the head, a rub of the ear or just a kind word means so much to the animals that have been tossed aside. Of course, if you are interested in adopting, our staff will be happy to assist you in finding your perfect match.
We had a visit from Santa this past week and will share even more photos of our dogs and cats with Santa in next week’s Accent, so be sure to read next week! Thank you to Michael West Sr. for taking all of their Santa letters directly to the North Pole, and thank you to Lisa Cornwell Photography for volunteer time getting these precious photos with Santa!
We want to share that the adoption center will be closed for the Christmas holiday from Saturday, Dec. 21, through Wednesday, Dec. 25.
I want to thank each and every person for their support of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. We can’t do what we do without you!