A small contingent from the College of Science, Technology and Math at Tusculum University and a few other volunteers practiced environmental stewardship Thursday, March 26, by planting seedling and sapling trees and shrubs on the bank of College Creek.
Participating in a few small family groups at various times, Tusculum was able to plant a variety of trees and shrubs near the campus wetlands. A professor is scheduled to return Friday, March 27, to put additional trees and shrubs in the ground.
“We were excited to complete work on this environmentally friendly project, which demonstrates Tusculum’s commitment to civic engagement,” said Dr. Heather Henson-Ramsey, the college’s dean. “With our gorgeous wooded campus, the university’s arboretum, our famous Old Oak tree and this initiative, Tusculum thoroughly understands the value of nature and strengthening our community.”
Tusculum received a grant from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to buy trees and shrubs specifically for the creek bank. Among the types of trees to be planted were indigo bush, nonpoisonous sumac, dogwood, persimmon and Shumard oak.
The project was important for a few reasons. Planting trees and shrubs protects banks from erosion, results in cleaner water, reduces pollution and protects the integrity of the creek, said Jordan Baker, a Tusculum biology professor. He said these items also reduce sediment buildup in the creek, which can hurt aquatic life and result in altered water flow.
College Creek flows from Frank Creek through the Doak House Museum area. It runs between Gilland Street and Shiloh Road before merging into the Nolichucky River. College Creek is located behind the university’s apartments.
The two waterways are known for their diversity, including the discovery in the mid-20th century of four juvenile insect species. Two of them were named after the university – Hydroptila tusculum and Isonychia tusculanensis.