The following events at Tusculum College have been postponed until further notice. “All The World’s A Song: Shakespeare In Jazz” scheduled for April 16 and The Acts, Arts, Academia/Cicero Lecture Series Presentation of “Themes of Renewal, Restoration, and Rebirth in the Renaissance and Reformation” with Dr. Joel Van Amberg scheduled for April 7.
