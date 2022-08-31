You might not know the name Erin Murphy, but you will definitely remember her TV character, Tabitha, if you grew up watching the beloved sitcom “Bewitched.”
Murphy played the adorable, nose-twitching, young witch in the iconic 1960s-‘70s series that also featured her magical mom, Samantha Stephens (actress Elizabeth Montgomery) and her mortal dad, Darrin Stephens (actor Dick York and later played by Dick Sargent).
Murphy is sure to cast a spell on fans at this year’s Baileyton Celebration, where she is a special guest. The festival will be held Sept. 9-11 at Baileyton Elementary School.
“I’m excited to meet everyone,” she said, during a recent telephone interview from her oceanfront home in Malibu, Calif. “I hope everyone will stop by and say hello. I love meeting fans.”
Murphy began her acting career at age 2 when she was cast as Tabitha, appearing in 103 episodes of “Bewitched” from the third season in 1966 to the last original season in 1972. For the first 18 episodes, Murphy shared the role with her fraternal twin sister Diane. As they got older and looked less alike, the role was given to Erin alone.
“Diane didn’t like being on set,” Murphy explained. “She would often cry, while I was always smiling. They mostly used her from the back. I loved it though — and still do.”
The show ran for 256 episodes and remains popular around the world today. In fact, “Entertainment Weekly” named “Bewitched” as one of the “100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time,” and “TV Guide” ranked the show No. 50 in their “Greatest TV Shows of All Time” and one of the “Top 10 Sitcoms.”
“I think ‘Bewitched’ is still enjoyed today because it has a universal theme that children and adults alike can enjoy,” Murphy said. “It holds up well. People also really like the magical aspect of the show. I think everyone wishes they could do magic. Plus, I think the show translates well – it’s shown in over 100 countries.”
What are Murphy’s favorite episodes? “Mine all have to do with the shows with other kids or animals,” she said. “I was only 8 when the show ended, and I almost always worked with grownups exclusively, so it was very exciting when a show featured other children or an elephant or a chimp.”
She said she only has fond memories of her time on set. “I worked with great people, especially Elizabeth. She had kids my age, so I spent a lot of time with her and her family off set too.”
After the show ended, Murphy modeled for Hang Ten swimwear and appeared in more than 100 commercials (including a detergent spot with future President Ronald Reagan). With a supportive family, she said she was able to balance a successful career with a normal childhood, including being a high school cheerleader and homecoming queen.
As an adult, Murphy has worked as an acting teacher, television producer, casting director, makeup artist and a motivational speaker. She is a popular celebrity judge, guest host and entertainment reporter. “I’ve lived my life trying to be fearless — I pretty much am fearless,” she said. “I’m open to any opportunity presented to me.”
And she has held many unique jobs through the years. Murphy worked as a stunt double for Oscar-nominee Virginia Madsen. “I felt lucky to do it,” she recalled. “It was mostly car driving and horseback riding, but it was fun.”
She later trained as a wrestler (she was called “Mistress of Mayhem” aka M.O.M.) for “Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling” on CMT. “My agent called and offered me the job and said it was like ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” she said, laughing. “It really wasn’t, but I still had fun with it. It was hard, and I took it very seriously. Every week we had to do a wrestling match in front of a live audience. I had lots of bruises. Every week we trained and learned three to four new moves. It was choreographed carefully, and the technical supervisor taught us the right way to do things to avoid getting hurt. I still remember some of the moves.”
Always busy with the next thing, Murphy said she enjoys living an interesting — some might say, charmed — life. “I’ve done a lot of different things over the years,” she said.
For a while, Murphy raised alpacas on a ranch, and even learned to spin their fibers into clothes. “One of my sons is autistic, and we used animal therapy,” she said. “We learned that alpacas are very gentle and calm animals, so I ended up having some on my ranch for my son. That led me to learn to spin the fibers and make clothing. I still have bags of fiber left, so I spin sometimes for fun, then donate the clothing.”
She also is affiliated with Slim Chillers, a company that makes low-calorie, frozen vodka martini pops. Her photo is even on some of the packaging. “I learned about them at an Emmy gifting event where they invite celebrities to come try new products,” she said. “We ended up working together, and now I get a percentage of the profits. It worked out well.”
Lately, Murphy has been doing voice-over work. “I’ve set up a recording booth in my house and am enjoying learning something new,” she said. “I’m in the new Batman movie, ‘The Batman.’ I’m all the extra voices — the newscaster, the weather girl, the police dispatcher.”
Murphy, 58, still gets recognized by fans about every day “and it still surprises me,” she said. “I guess they have seen me in the more recent things I’ve done. They say they love ‘Bewitched’ or that they named a child after my character on the show. It’s all positive. I don’t mind the attention.”
Outside of the entertainment world, Murphy said she is most proud of her role as mom to six boys, ranging in ages from 19-37. Murphy is also active in the community through fundraising for various charities and advocating for autism awareness.
“I don’t rest much,” she said. “I wake up an eternal optimist, and I believe life is short, so I try to do everything I can to live to the fullest.”
Murphy also loves to travel. “I enjoy appearing at festivals like the one coming up in Baileyton,” she said. “My son and daughter-in-law live outside Nashville with my four grandchildren, so they will be coming to the festival to spend some time with me. I’m very excited about that! I like to rent a car and explore the areas where I am, so I also look forward to looking around East Tennessee.”
And — oh, my stars! — she is also planning an enchanted trip to Italy in October with the women in her extended family. “I guess you would say I have a real zest for life,” Murphy said, noting that her life has indeed been magical.